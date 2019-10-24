Rose-Hulman's men's soccer team was able to record its 10th shutout of the season late Wednesday night, defeatin Franklin 3-0.
Eric Kirby was able to strike first for the Engineers in the 24th minute on a penalty kick to take the lead 1-0. The Engineers outshot the Grizzlies in the first half 13-2.
The second half continued to be controlled by Rose-Hulman as the Engineers outshot the Grizzlies 8-3. Sam Alvares was able to get to the net after an assist from Matt Fix and Luke McCollough in the 57th minute to make the score 2-0. Fix scored a goal of his own in the 70th minute after an assist from McCollough. Goalie Pascal Schlee was able to record two saves.
Now 12-3 overall and 5-1 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, Rose moved into a three-way tie for first place with Hanover and Transylvania. The Engineers host Manchester at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tennis
• Hopkins competes — At St. George, Utah, Dan Hopkins of Terre Haute recently competed in two weeks of the Huntsman World Senior Games.
In tennis, the longtime coach won a silver in men’s 60-and-over and open doubles, a bronze in singles and another bronze in mixed doubles in the same age group.
In pickleball, Hopkins teamed with Chris Whitnell of Key West, Florida, to win the silver in the Men’s 60-64 open doubles championship.
Hopkins was also named a Master Professional by the United States Professional Tennis Association in September, the highest rating achievable by a tennis professional. There are fewer than 150 Master Professionals in the United States.
