Metro roundup: Rose-Hulman's Loyd named 'Impactful Head Coach'

Rose-Hulman's Rusty Loyd has been named to the Silver Waves Media list of 50 Impactful Head Coaches in NCAA Division III men's basketball, published this week by the national website.
Authors Chase Young and Scott Martin put together a list of 50 men's basketball head coaches determined to be impactful heading into the upcoming 2020-21 season. The authors state in their story, "Some of the best Xs and Os coaches and genuine mentors are in this division because they set aside their ego of coaching one-and-done transfer players for those who are four-year, true student-athletes that they can develop on and off the court."
Loyd (95-66 overall record) has led Rose-Hulman to six consecutive winning seasons and three appearances in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship game since taking over as head coach in 2014. Loyd has led Rose-Hulman to three 17-win seasons in the last five years, and his 2018 squad earned a share of the league championship and hosting rights for the HCAC Tournament.
Rose players also have earned significant individual awards under Loyd's leadership. Craig McGee was named HCAC Player of the Year in 2020, and also earned first-team NABC All-District and second-team D3hoops.com All-Region honors. The point guard was joined by teammate Charlie Aimone as a first-team all-conference performer in 2019. Loyd has also coached two CoSIDA Academic All-Americans in his Rose-Hulman career — Tyler Duffy in 2016 and Ryuji Aoki in 2019. Just 15 NCAA Division III men's basketball players are chosen CoSIDA Academic All-Americans each season.
Prior to becoming head coach, Loyd served as assistant coach at Rose-Hulman for five years, helping the program compile an overall record of 89-47. The Engineers made three NCAA Division III Tournament appearances, won three HCAC tournament championships and captured two regular-season league titles during Loyd's five seasons as lead assistant on the coaching staff.
Loyd took over following the 20-year tenure of Jim Shaw, who ranks second in school history with 303 career wins and a .578 winning percentage. Shaw passed away prior to the start of the 2015-16 season as one of the most highly regarded NCAA Division III coaches in his era.
The 2020-21 Rose-Hulman men's basketball season will begin in November. The schedule for the upcoming season should be released in the next few weeks.
Soccer
• West Vigo's Bull among two new Pomeroys — Coach Craig Hendry has announced the signing of Rylee Bull to the 2020-21 incoming Saint Mary-of-the-Woods women's soccer recruiting class.
Bull signed her national letter of intent and will play midfield for SMWC.
"I am very excited to be a part of such an awesome team and have the opportunity to play for coach Hendry. I would like to thank my family, friends, soccer team and all of my previous soccer coaches for making me the player that I am," said Bull, a four-year letterwinner for the Vikings.
Another signing announced Friday by SMWC is Courtney Todd of Elwood, who will compete for the women's cross country and track and field teams.
Todd lettered four times in each season at Elwood and also lettered three times in basketball.
