METRO ROUNDUP: Rose freshman tosses softball no-hitter

Rose-Hulman freshman Phoebe Worstell, a former North Knox High School standout, threw the fourth no-hitter in the institute's softball history to propel a Thursday doubleheader sweep at the Sleepy Hollow Softball Complex.
Worstell struck out 12 batters and tossed Rose's first softball no-hitter since 2016 in a 12-1 victory over Finlandia. She allowed just two baserunners in a performance that included no walks to go along with 12 strikeouts.
Offensively, Angela Boulboulle and Ariel Thomasson each went 4 for 4 in the Finlandia victory. Boulboulle smashed a double, three singles, scored three times and had three RBIs. Thomasson added four singles, four RBIs and one run.
Nicole Lang contributed a single, double and two runs scored. Gabby Davidson also had multiple hits with two singles, one run and one RBI.
In the nightcap, Thomasson provided the pitching and Worstell had the key hit to propel a 4-3 win over Concordia Moorhead.
Thomasson improved to 4-0 in Florida with a complete-game effort and only one earned run allowed. She struck out six to win for the fourth consecutive day.
Worstell snapped a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning with the eventual game-winning single to highlight a 3-for-3 performance at the plate. She also scored one run with one RBI.
MaKenzie Morgan contributed two singles, one run and one RBI and Hailey Hofmann added two singles and one run scored as part of the the come-from-behind win. Concordia Moorhead led 3-1 early, but Rose-Hulman scored twice in the second and once in the fifth to earn the win.
Rose improved to 7-1 for the first time in softball program history after Thursday's sweep. Coach Brian Shearer's Engineers will conclude their Florida trip with games Friday against Chatham (10 a.m.) and Cabrini (12:15 p.m.).
College baseball
• Saint Mary's (Minn.) 16, Rose-Hulman 7 – At Auburndale, Fla., strong offensive performance was not enough for Rose-Hulman in this loss Thursday.
Jason Ims (0-1) started and took the loss on the mound for Rose (3-2). Sam Stieby was a bright spot out of the bullpen, going two innings, surrendering one run on two hits, walking none and striking out one.
At the plate, the Engineers were paced by Drew Roberts, who went 1 for 2 on the day with two walks and an RBI. Peter Rogers also fared well, going 1 for 2 with two RBIs. Colter Couillard-Rodak contributed for Rose-Hulman as well, putting together one hit in three trips to the plate while adding a double and an RBI.
