Rose-Hulman has completed the latest upgrade to its campus facilities this summer with the installation of synthetic turf to a multipurpose field used for athletics, recreation and intramural activities.
The project's entire cost has been covered by a charitable gift to the Mission Driven Campaign for Rose-Hulman from an anonymous donor, who has been a longtime supporter of the institute's athletics program.
"Thanks to the continued generosity from this specific donor, we're thrilled to be able to add another valuable asset to our campus," said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons. "Athletics, recreational sports and intramurals are important elements to our student life and campus experiences, promoting and supporting overall student health and wellness. This new field, along with other facility enhancements, is further evidence of our donor's commitments to assist us in meeting the growing needs of our students, by providing new state-of-the-art facilities that will generate long-term cost savings."
The field, located in the northeast corner of campus, had several uses throughout the college's history. Its primary use in recent years has been hosting matches and practices for men's and women's varsity soccer teams, along with intramural and recreation events. Excessive usage made it difficult to maintain a safe and usable natural surface for year-round practice, competition and recreational use, according to Seth Woodason, director of recreation sports and athletic facilities.
The field also will be used to host summer sports camps.
A shock pad was installed under the synthetic turf for added safety. Other improvements to the area include improved drainage, a new Bermuda grass field installed on an adjacent intramural field, and significant upgrades to the outdoor track and field complex for discus, shot put and hammer throwing events.
Athletic Director Jeff Jenkins said, "This field is another major addition to our athletic program and keeps us on the leading edge of athletic facilities in intercollegiate athletics. Our quality soccer programs have needed this upgrade for several years. This facility improvement continues to show our commitment to providing our student-athletes with the best environment for their success."
Golf
• Ace — At Hulman Links, Lucas Davis used a 9-iron last week for a hole-in-one on the 132-yard fourth hole.
Rick Wilson and Tom Nicoson witnessed the shot.
League results
Rea Park Wednesday Evening Ladies — Final Standings: Harden-C.Boyll 28, Patterson-Rusk 27, Padgett-Johnson 27, Chiado-Brashier 24, Hiatt-Torrence 23, Howard-Varble 23, S.Boyll-Cuvelier 22, Seeling-Atterson 22, Tompkins-Stiegelbauer 21, Snow-Moreland 20, Mozley-Fenton 19, Horrall-Latta 8. Low gross: Shirley Padgett 39. Low net: Chandra Boyll 29. Birdies: Sharon Horrall (6), Pat Mozley (6), C.Boyll (6), Madonna Johnson (4).
Rea Park Women's Tuesday 18-hole — Low gross: Shirley Padgett 76. Low net: Myra Eble 64, Padgett 64, Sharon Hamilton 64. Birdies: Laura Chiado (1), Leta Hiatt (2), Horrall (4 and 6), Hamilton (8), Eble (16), Pam Varble (16). Chip-ins: Hamilton (8 and 13). Low putts: Hamilton 22.
Paitson's Roofing East Side Ladies at Mark's Par 3 — Standings: Baesler's Market 423, Klept Restaurant 380, Modesitt-Emmert Realty 367, Fairway Golf 359, Brashier Equipment 357, Advanced Chiropractic 343, Kroc's Butcher Shop 329, Riddell National Bank 322. Low gross: Liz Torrence 38, Nan Engle 38. Low net: Torrence 31. Birdie: Engle (12). Play of the Day: Torrence.
Terre Haute Savings Bank Seniors at Rea Park — Standings: Wells Fargo 157, Apple House 149, RBW 143, L.U. 20 136, Terre Haute Savings Bank 135, Blackhawk Community Church 124, ACS Chiropractic 109, BaesIer's Market 103. Low gross: Buzz Page 36. Low net: Page 31, John Lang 31.
