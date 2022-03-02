METRO ROUNDUP: Rose baseball suffers first loss

Rose-Hulman's baseball team suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday, losing a 2-0 pitchers' duel against Grove City as the Engineers continued their Florida trip.
Matthew Rouse allowed just one hit in six innings but still took the loss for Rose. Colter Couillard-Rodak and Andy Krajecki had Rose-Hulman's only hits.
Softball
• Engineers sweep for 5-1 record – At Clermont, Fla., Rose-Hulman beat Elizabethtown 8-1 and New England College 9-4 on Wednesday to improve to 5-1 for the season.
Ariel Thomasson struck out seven batters in seven innings in the first game, improving to 3-0 for the season, and also had three hits and scored three runs.
Ashley Pinkham also had three hits and Nicole Lang was 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI. MaKenzie Morgan had two hits and two runs.
In the second game, Baylee Uhrick pitched a complete game and the Engineers supported her with 15 hits. Pinkham had three hits and Lang two doubles again, while Katie Palmer had two hits, two runs and two RBI and Morgan, Reagan Knabe and Gabby Davidson also had two hits.
The Engineers play Finlandia and Concordia-Moorhead on Thursday.
• Tuesday sweep – Also in Clermont, Fla., the Engineers beat Houghton 2-1 and North Central (Minn.) 6-3 on Tuesday.
Thomasson pitched a two-hitter and Pinkham drove in the winning run in the first game.
Tennis
• Rose-Hulman 8, Mount Vernon Nazarene 1 – At Orlando, Fla., the Engineer men capped their spring trip with a win Wednesday.
Joshua Giambattista, Owen Reynolds, Mark Slaninka, Grant Paradowski and Rhian Seneviratne all had wins in both singles and doubles. Lawson McCloskey teamed with Seneviratne in the doubles win.
On Tuesday, Rose lost 6-3 to Division II Davenport with Giambattista winning in singles and in doubles with Reynolds and the Slaninka-Paradowski team also winning in doubles.
Now 3-5, the Engineers host Manchester and Ohio Northern on March 19.
Basketball
• Former Miner honored – Linton High School graduate Vanessa Shafford has been named to the Great Lakes Valley Conference's All-Freshman team.
