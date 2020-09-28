Freshman star Juan Parra broke a scoreless tie in the 68th minute, then added a penalty kick in the 84th minute monday as Saint Mary-of-the-Woods defeated host Harris-Stowe 2-0 in men's soccer.
Luis Botello assisted on Parra's sixth goal of the season as the Pomeroys improved to 4-1-1. SMWC is a win or draw away from securing a bid to the national tournament and host St. Francis (Ind.) at 5 p.m. next Monday.
Cross Country
• Rose men win, women third — Rose-Hulman's men's team took first-place honors and its women were third in round two of the 2020 Virtual Racing Series featuring Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference programs during the weekend.
The Engineer men scored 43 points in the meet, contested by each team at home with scores based on recorded times. Manchester was second with 57 points followed by Franklin (80), Hanover, Bluffton, Transylvania and Mount St. Joseph.
Nolan Gross and Ben Gothard led Rose-Hulman with top-five individual finishes. Gross came home fourth with a 5,000-meter time of 15:46. Gothard was just behind at 15:47. Jonathan Timm was eighth (16:07) and John Sluys was also in the top 10 with a time of 16:23. Tyler Koopman rounded out the Rose-Hulman team score in 16th with a mark of 16:36.
Rose also placed two other runners in the top 20, with Nathan Pryor finishing 18th (16:44.2) and Ethan Jones 19th (16:44.8).
Manchester won the 5,000-meter women's competition with 32 points. Hanover came in second with 56 points, followed narrowly by Rose-Hulman in third with 62 points. Transylvania, Bluffton and Franklin rounded out the top six team scores.
Kaia Johnson paced the Rose-Hulman performance with a seventh-place finish in a time of 20:06. Madison Lindfelt added an 11th-place effort in 20:36.
Rose-Hulman's five runners contributing to the team score also included Sarozjani Hunter in 15th (20:56), Abi Clayton in 17th (20:59) and Taryn Perry in 20th (21:06). Haley Braker was 21st (21:13) and Katie Baker 24th (21:25).
The next event in the Virtual Racing Series is the 1,600-meter run on the weekend of Oct. 9-11.
Soccer
• Both Engineer teams recognized — Rose-Hulman was one of just 191 colleges across the country to have both its men's and women's soccer teams earn a United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for the 2019 season, in results released by the national organization.
To earn the award -- which is presented one season behind -- teams must have an average grade point average of 3.0 or higher. A total of 914 college soccer teams received the honor.
The 2019 Rose-Hulman women's soccer team reached the NCAA Division III Tournament under the direction of head coach Amy Helliwell. The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference regular season and conference championship team completed the year with a 3.36 team grade point average.
The 2019 Rose-Hulman men's soccer team won a share of the HCAC regular season championships and fell in penalty kicks in the HCAC Tournament title game. The squad under head coach Sean Helliwell had a 3.39 team GPA.
Baseball
• Senior results — In recent Terre Haute Men's Senior League games, the Volkers Group Yankees beat the White Sox 6-3 and lost 13-12 to the Wabash Valley Animal Hospital Astros.
Against the White Sox, Dale Mahurin had three hits and Andy Jackson, Mike Rinck and Jeremy Humphrey two each. Matt Miller and M.G. Watts had two hits and a run each for the White Sox.
In the Astros' victory, Don Dawson had three hits and drove in four runs while Terry Lewis had three hits; Andy Pickering, Larry Shaw and Mike Huene two hits and two RBI each; and Jeff Hilliard and Steve Atwood had two hits each for the Astros. Shaw had the walkoff RBI.
For the Yankees against the Astros, Pat Conaty had five hits and four RBI; Lon Betts five hits; Craig Harlan three hits and five RBI; and Joe Bush two hits and three RBI.
Senior League playoffs begin this week.
