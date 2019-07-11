The 12-year-old Little League all-stars from Terre Haute North will play at 7:30 p.m. today for the district championship after beating Brownsburg 3-2 in seven innings late Wednesday.
North is the only unbeaten team left in the double-elimination tournament. Brownsburg and Plainfield, both teams with losses to North, played an elimination game Thursday night to determine North’s opponent in the championship round.
Should North lose tonight, a winner-takes-all district championship game would be played at 3 p.m. Saturday. Both games would be at Ellis Park in Danville.
North beat Brownsburg on Wednesday when Parker Weir singled with two out in the bottom of the seventh, took second on an error and scored the winning run on an overthrow.
Brownsburg had an early 1-0 lead, but Weir tripled in the bottom of the third and scored on a hit by Brian Goda. Goda then scored on a hit by Jevon Hagans.
Weir was 3 for 4 for North, while Max Walker and Cameron Fennell had hits in addition to Goda and Hagans.
Winner of the championship round advances to the state tournament at Indianapolis next week.
Golf
• Stewart, Hopkins win Smith Awards — Lauren Stewart and Justin Hopkins won the Travis Smith Awards on Thursday after winning the Terre Haute Junior City for the 15-17 age group.
No other information was provided to the Tribune-Star.
• Two in 10 days — Dr. Bob Michaels recorded his second hole-in-one in the past 10 days on Wednesday at Hulman Links, using a 6-hybrid to ace the 140-yard eighth hole.
Ray Broshar and Steve Matson witnessed the shot.
Basketball
• Engineers win team award — The Rose-Hulman men’s basketball team has earned the National Association of Basketball Coaches Team Academic Excellence Award for its efforts in the classroom during the 2018-19 season.
Team Academic Excellence Award recipients must have an overall team cumulative grade point above 3.0. Rose-Hulman is among 150 institutions at the NCAA Division I, II, III or NAIA levels in compiling a men’s basketball team grade point average above 3.0. Rose-Hulman is also one of eight Indiana institutions earning the award.
Rose-Hulman finished 17-9 last season and 13-5 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play. The 2019-20 season begins Nov. 15 at DePauw.
