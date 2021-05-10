Linton's Lincoln Hale has announced he will be attending Indiana Wesleyan to continue his basketball career.
Ignored by the Indiana All-Stars despite being one of the state's leading scorers and helping lead his team to the 2019 Class 2A championship game, Hale had originally signed with Indiana State but was released from that commitment when ISU changed coaches.
IWU is an NAIA school playing in the tough Crossroads Conference. It won a national championship a few years ago with the help of two other Wabash Valley players, R.J. and Lane Mahurin. R.J. Mahurin is also a former Sycamore, playing on an NCAA tournament team at ISU before transferring to play his senior year with his younger brother.
Baseball
• Collett nominated for CLASS Award — Kentucky senior T.J. Collett has been named one of 10 finalists for the 2021 Senior CLASS Award for baseball.
The award honors seniors who excel both on and off the field.
“T.J. has been an indispensable member of our program from the moment he stepped foot on campus, as much because of who he is off the field as his talent on it,” UK coach Nick Mingione said. “He has been a tremendous teammate, an exceptional student and displayed a relentless servant’s heart in his work in the community. He is all that’s right with college athletics.”
An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.
Collett has proven to be one of the nation’s premier power hitters during his career. He already has 15 home runs this season and his 41 career blasts make him the Southeastern Conference’s active leader and fourth among all Division I players. He recently passes 2014 Golden Spikes Award winner and fellow Terre Haute native A.J. Reed for second on UK’s career list.
Off the field, the Terre Haute North graduate has been named the athletic department’s Mr. Wildcat and been inducted into the prestigious Frank G. Ham Society of Character for his work in the community. He is a 2020 SEC Brad Davis Community Service Award recipient and a two-time member of the SEC Community Service Team who has been instrumental in UK baseball's community outreach and service initiatives. He is heavily involved with the NEGU/Jessie Rees Foundation, whose mission is connecting with families of young cancer patients, bringing awareness to their stories, offering them a network of helpful resources and sending the entire family encouragement throughout their journey.
NEGU, which stands for Never Ever Give Up, has worked with Collett on bringing children and their families to UK home baseball games to experience pregame activities on the field and in the dugout, as well as be announced during the game. As part of his work with NEGU, Collett has spearheaded an effort where members of the UK baseball team delivery Joy Jars to young cancer patients. The jars are stuffed with toys, games, and other things to brighten patients’ days while fighting the disease.
• Smodilla chosen — Senior pitcher Tony Smodilla of Case Western Reserve has been named to the 2021 All-University Athletic Association Team.
The Terre Haute North graduate is currently tied for second in the conference and has paced the team in wins, going 4-1 with a save. He has made eight total appearances, including one start, and has pitched to a 1.42 earned run average, while holding opponents to a .198 batting average. Over 25.1 innings of work, he has allowed just 18 hits and nine walks, while striking out 24 batters.
Golf
• Gogel wins prestigious award — Senior Max Gogel became the first Rose-Hulman student-athlete to earn the NCAA Elite 90 Award, in a presentation made Monday morning at the 2021 NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championship.
The Elite 90, an award founded by the NCAA, honors individuals who have reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. The Elite 90 is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA's championships.
Gogel is a starting member of the Rose-Hulman men's golf team that will make its first-ever appearance at the NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championship this week. In the classroom, the senior mechanical engineering major carries a 3.93 grade-point average. On the course, Gogel tied for second individually at the HCAC championships from April 30-May 2.
Gogel becomes the first Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference student-athlete to win the NCAA Elite 90 Award. Rose-Hulman also joins DePauw University as the only NCAA Division III institutions in the state of Indiana to have a student-athlete claim an NCAA Elite 90 Award.
Tennis
• Engineers head to Nashville — The Rose-Hulman men's tennis team will travel to Nashville, Tenn. to compete against Washington & Lee in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament on Saturday.
Rose-Hulman has a 7-3 record after winning the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament last weekend. The Engineers make their sixth straight appearance in the NCAA Division III Men's Tennis Tournament dating back to 2015.
Washington & Lee is currently ranked 8th in the Atlantic South region for NCAA Division III men's tennis. The program finished 13-4 this season, winning the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The winner of this match will battle the winner of Mount Aloysius and Williams in the third round on May 16.
