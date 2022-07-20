Indiana State University’s Athletic Department raised a record $4.4 million during the 2021-22 fiscal year, with about 1,200 donors providing resources for student-athletes to excel in competition, in the classroom, and in the community.
“We’re grateful to the individual and corporate donors who provide tremendous support for Sycamore student-athletes,” ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. “Our student-athletes strive for excellence, on and off the field. Their hard work, dedication, and accomplishments make us all proud.”
The Athletic Department beat the previous year’s fundraising mark of $2.04 million. The Sycamore Athletic Fund raised $2.4 million in 2021-22, with the Hulman-George family making an additional $2 million donation for new video boards at the multi-use Hulman Center, home of Sycamore basketball. The fundraising increases included cash gifts, pledged commitments, and gifts in kind.
“When you start off, you must plant the seeds,” ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales said. “We’re very fortunate to be reaping the benefits of hard work done over the last few years during COVID. People are buying into the athletic department’s vision, and they are starting to see impact in competition and facilities.”
Generous contributions from both Mike and Mary Blackwell and Jack and Joyce Rentschler improved facilities throughout the athletic department.
Golf outings in men’s basketball, football, baseball, track & field/cross country, women’s golf and the annual Ladies Tee raised a total of more than $150,000. The establishment of the Carpenter/Ilkin Endowment and the inaugural Tried and True Gala in 2021 were also major factors leading to new revenue.
“Thanks to the tremendous generosity of so many supporters, we had a great year,” said Danny Plasencia, Assistant Athletic Director for the Sycamore Athletic Fund. “I look forward to working with our donors, coaches, and staff in continuing to build something special here at Indiana State.”
Sycamore Athletics raised a record-breaking $574,865 during Indiana State’s fourth annual Give to Blue Day in March. That was a 43% increase from 2020-21. Total university fundraising for the day was a record $1,334,614.
ISU Athletics also had a $200,000 increase in sponsorships in 2021-22 compared to the COVID-shortened 2020-21 year. Sycamore Athletics had more than 40 local and national sponsors.
Basketball
• Engineers honored The Rose-Hulman men's basketball team was joined by four student-athletes in earning academic awards from the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
The men's basketball team received a Team Academic Excellence Award for having an overall team cumulative grade-point average above 3.0. Rose was joined by almost 300 other institutions at the NCAA Division I, II, III or NAIA levels in compiling a men's basketball team GPA above 3.0.
Four players also received spots on the NABC Honors Court, recognizing men's basketball varsity juniors and seniors with a minimum GPA of 3.2. The 2021-22 honorees included junior Willie Bowman, junior Max Chaplin, junior Zachary Jackson and graduate student Trey Wurtz.
The Engineers compiled a 15-10 record and reached the semifinal round of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament in February. The Engineers will open the 2022-23 regular season Nov. 11 at DePauw in Greencastle.
ISU women honored too — Indiana State women’s basketball was recognized for its achievements in the classroom Wednesday, as the Sycamores earned a spot on the 2021-22 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Academic Team Honor Roll.
The Sycamores were one of three Missouri Valley Conference members from last season that were recognized, and ISU’s cumulative 2021-22 GPA of 3.314 was second in the conference behind only Northern Iowa. Missouri State was the other MVC school recognized, while incoming MVC member Belmont also landed on the list. Indiana State’s 2021-22 team GPA was higher than the likes of 2022 national champion South Carolina, Notre Dame, Dartmouth, Michigan and Vanderbilt.
Golf
• Myers wins — At Brazil, Ben Myers held off Troy Farris and Chris DeHart to capture the Forest Park Club Championship over the weekend.
Myers shot a 66 on Saturday and a 67 on Sunday for a total 133, defeating Farris and DeHart by three strokes apiece.
The next major tournament at Forest Park will be the Brazil Open this coming Saturday and Sunday.
Championship flight
Open Division — Ben Myers 66-67-133, Troy Farris 69-67-136, Chris DeHart 69-67-136, Doug McDonald 70-67-137, Mike Nuckols 69-69-138, Eric Trusler 71-70-141, Michael Moore 71-71-142, Sean Levy 70-78-148.
First flight
Open Division — Nick McCollum 73-76-149, Nick Bonomo 76-74-150, Dan Moreland 75-79-154, Tyler Fischer 88-93-181.
Senior Division — Rob Jones 71-70-141, Mike Osborn 78-79-157, Len Fischer 82-78-160, Dave Monts 91-84-175, Joe Osborn 92-98-190, John Driscoll 102-100.
Super Senior Division — Dave Flora 73-77-150, Larry Persinger 75-77-152, John Tribble 72-81-153, Bill Lovett 76-77-153, Rex Hane 78-90-168.
Honors
• ISU communications awarded — Indiana State Athletic Communications picked up an award in the annual College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) publications and digital design contest as announced by the national organization on Tuesday.
The Sycamores received top marks among FCS schools and finished fourth overall among FBS and FCS institutions in the “Fall Game Notes” category. The Sycamores football game notes, designed and edited by Associate A.D. for Communications & Digital Content Seth Montgomery, provide up-to-date information on the ISU football team for use by media members and fans.
The Sycamores football game notes finished behind overall “Best in the Nation” winner West Virginia University (football), while Kansas State took the second (volleyball) and third (football) spots in the category.
Commented
