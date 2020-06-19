Metro roundup: Hopkins named to USPTA Hall of Fame

Former Rose-Hulman tennis coach Dan Hopkins has been named to the 2020 United States Professional Tennis Association Midwest Division Hall of Fame induction class for his efforts over the past 30-plus years.
Due to the cancellation of the 2020 Western Southern Open, Hopkins will be honored at the 2021 professional tennis event held in Mason, Ohio.
Hopkins built Rose-Hulman into one of the top dual men's and women's tennis programs in the Midwest, highlighted by NCAA Division III Tournament appearances for both teams in 2017. He was awarded Master Pro status by the USPTA in 2019.
The men's squad won five consecutive Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournaments to make the first five NCAA Division III Tournament appearances (2015-19) in program history. Rose-Hulman also recorded the first NCAA Tournament wins in program history, defeating Wheaton (Ill.) 5-4 in 2017 and Illinois Tech 5-1 in 2019.
The 2011 men's squad also earned a share of the regular-season league title. Rose-Hulman enters the 2021 men's spring season with a 47-match winning streak against HCAC competition.
On the women's side, Rose-Hulman has won two HCAC regular-season titles (2010, 2011) and two HCAC Tournament championships (2010, 2016). The team appeared in the 2011 and 2017 NCAA Division III Tournaments. The 2010 women's title marked the first tennis conference title and second women's league championship in any sport in Rose-Hulman school history.
Hopkins' men tallied a career record of 313-277 at Rose-Hulman, including a mark of 108-50 in conference matches. Hopkins compiled a career record of 159-138 with the Engineer women, including a mark of 88-44 in league play.
Hopkins is a 30-plus year (P1) certified member of the United States Professional Tennis Association. He was the Indiana USPTA Professional of the Year in 1991 and has served as a district officer with the USPTA Midwest Division. The USTA and ITA awarded him the National Community Service Awards in 1990 and 1999, respectively. The highest award given for service to the tennis profession by the USTA and the ITA. In 2002 he was named USTA All-American Coach for tennis programming in Terre Haute and in Indiana.
Hopkins spent 17 seasons as the boys tennis coach and nine years as girls tennis coach at Terre Haute South High School. He guided the boys' teams to the Final Four of the state tournament in both 1980 and 1983, and led the 1980 girls' team to a second-place finish in the state. He was also named Indiana High School coach of the year in 1992. He was one of the founders of the Terre Haute Junior Tennis Association in 1986 and was inducted in the Indiana High School Tennis Hall of Fame in 1998.
As a player Hopkins has been ranked in the top 300 nationally by the United States Tennis Association in age-group singles and doubles. He has also Midwest and Central Indiana rankings in the Men's 50-and-over singles.
Hopkins is a 1974 graduate of Terre Haute North High School, and earned both bachelor and master's degrees from Indiana State. Dan and his wife Christine have adult children Andy and Julie, who graduated with honors from Rose-Hulman in 2016.
Auto racing
• Larson on a roll — At Putnamville, Kyle Larson remained unbeaten in U.S. Auto Club Indiana Midget Week competition on Thursday at Lincoln Park Speedway.
Larson started 15th and came on to win the 30-lap main, leading the last nine turns. He went for a 4-for-4 mark Friday at the Putnam County track.
Tanner Thorson led laps 10 through 21 and finished second to Larson.
Logan Seavey flipped in the second heat race and was taken to Methodist Hospital for observation.
Thursday's results
Fast qualifier — Chris Windom.
Heat winners — Jason McDougal, Clinton Boyles, Thomas Meseraull, Cannon McIntosh (C-main), Tyler Courtney (semi).
Feature — Kyle Larson, Tanner Thorson, McIntosh, Windom, Shane Golobic, Zach Daum, Justin Grant, Chase Johnson, Buddy Koford, Clinton Boyles, Rico Abreu, Courtney, Tanner Carrick, Jake Newman, Daison Parsley.
Golf
League results
Rea Park Ladies 18-hole — Low gross: Sharon Horrall 83. Low net: Vivian Tompkins 62. Birdies: Sheri Harden (6), Susan Amerman (4), Sharon Hamilton (1 and 4). Chip-ins: Pat Cannon (7), Linda Snow (9 and 11). Low putts: Josie Thompson 24.
Paitson’s Roofing Eastside Ladies at Mark’s Par 3 — Standings: Baesler’s Market 51, Brashier Equipment 49, Modesitt-Emmert Realty 48, Fairway Golf 47, Riddell National Bank 33, Kleptz Restaurant 32, Kroc’s Butcher Shop 31, Advanced Chiropractic 29. Low gross: Liz Torrence 38. Low net: Mary Jane Willoughby 27. Chip-in: Sandie Siegelin. Play of the Day: Nan Engle.
Rea Park Wednesday Evening Ladies — Standings: Harden-Boyll 10, Howard-Varble 9, Patterson-Rusk 8, Boyll-Cuvelier 8, Padgett-Johnson 7, Seeling-Auterson 6, Tompkins-Stiegelbauer 5, Horrall-Latta 4, Chiado-Brashier 4, Hiatt-Torrence 4, Snow-Moreland 4, Mozley-Fenton 3. Low gross: Morgan Patterson 39. Low net: Patterson 33. Birdies: Sharon Horrall (1), Vivian Tompkins (4).
