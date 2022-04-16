Rose-Hulman sophomore Jailen Hobbs broke his own 100-meter dash school record to lead four event winners at the Indiana Division III Men's Track and Field Championships at DePauw University on Saturday.
Hobbs was named Men's Athlete of the Meet after winning both the 100 and 200-meter dash events. His winning time of 10.68 ranks No. 20 in NCAA Division III this season. Hobbs also won the 200-meter dash in 22.53 seconds.
Jacob Eve completed a sweep of the three sprint event titles by winning the 400-meter dash in 49.67 seconds. Tim Youndt added the day's fourth win with a personal-best triple jump mark of 45-7.75.
The Rose women won two events and placed fourth as a team at the same event. Rofiat Adeyemi won triple jump and was second in long jump, and Christina Rogers won the 400 and was part of a second-place 4x400 team.
The Engineers host the Rose-Hulman Twilight Meet on Friday at the William Welch Track and Field Complex.
Tennis
• Rose-Hulman 6, Transylvania 3 — At the Joy Hulbert Tennis Center, the host Engineers improved to 3-0 in Heartland College Athletic Conference men's matches.
Rose-Hulman trailed 2-1 after doubles play but won five singles matches to take home the 6-3 win.
Singles winners included Owen Reynolds, Grant Paradowski, Rhian Seneviratne, Arudrra Krishnan and Corey Pollard. Mark Slaninka and Paradowski added a tiebreak victory at the No. 1 flight to give the Engineers momentum heading into singles action.
Rose-Hulman improved to 7-8 overall and has now won 54 of its last 55 matches against HCAC competition dating back to 2015. The Engineers travel to Pendleton to face Anderson next Saturday.
Softball
• Engineers lose twice — At Cincinnati, Ohio, Mount St. Joseph swept a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader by scores of 8-0 and 12-1.
Phoebe Worstell had the Engineers' only hit in the first game and also had a hit in the second contest. Ariel Thomasson had a double, Nicole Lang scored a run and Katie Palmer had the RBI.
Mount St. Joseph improved to 23-6, while Rose-Hulman dropped to 13-11. The Engineers return to action next Saturday at home against Transylvania.
Golf
• Centre 6.5, Rose-Hulman 5.5 — At Danville, Ky., the Rose-Hulman men lost a match-play event against the host Colonels on Friday after a potential match-tying putt lipped out on the final hole.
Matthew Kadnar and Braden Kattman contributed to 3.5 points on the day. Both players won a match play contest over six holes, combined for one point on an alternate shot format for six holes, and were all square in a four-ball match over six holes.
Alex Bilodeau added a point by winning in match play over a six-hole stretch and Jamison Boykins and Thomas Butler added the final point of the day by winning in the alternate-shot format.
The Engineers return to action on April 23-24 at the Earlham Invitational.
