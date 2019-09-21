Rose-Hulman dropped a pair of matches against talented Wisconsin competition at the Carthage Invitational on Saturday.
In the opener, Rose-Hulman gave a tight battle to Concordia in the first two sets before falling 25-22, 25-23, 25-15. Riley Woodruff, Grace Beach and Elizabeth Canon led a balanced attack with six kills each. Katie Orbeta added 14 assists and five kills, with Eryn Castaneda also reaching double figures in assists with 13.
In the nightcap, No. 10 ranked Carthage improved to 15-1 on the season with a 25-14, 25-12, 25-17 victory. Beach led the team with seven kills, with Orbeta and Woodruff contributing six kills each.
Rose-Hulman had beaten Finlandia on Friday.
Rose-Hulman (4-11) returns to action on Wednesday with its home opener against DePauw.
Soccer
Women
• Webster 3, RHIT 0 — At St. Louis, Webster blanked Rose-Hulman on Saturday. Maggie Sheerin led the Rose-Hulman offense with four shots. Jessica Wells and Maddy Twetten recorded three shots each. Katie Demert had five saves.
Rose-Hulman (3-4) travels to DePauw on Tuesday.
Cross country
• Pomeroys eighth, 13th at NCI — At South Bend, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods finished eighth in women's competition at the National Catholic Invitational at Notre Dame on Friday night. Zoe Trausch led the way with a 39th-place finish.
The Pomeroy men notched a 493 team score for 13th place and Brennan Guido was 86th.
Golf
• Steel Dynamics event — At Idle Creek, the Steel Dynamics fall scramble was played Saturday.
Gross
61 — Stacey Clark, Jeremy Clark, Jeff Conley, Evan Miller
62 — Matt Drake, Chris Deck, Jeff Deck, Justen Deck
Net
66 — David Bradshaw, Kevin Scully, Don Oakes, Wade Thacker; Taylor Norris, Jonathan Norris, Nathan Norris, Jeremiah Walters
Closest to pin — Jeff Deck (3), Scully (9), C.Deck (12), Sheldon Garrett (16)
Long drive — Miller (15)
Long putt — Jordin McLaughlin (18)
• Youth Ministries outing — At Idle Creek, the Terre Haute Youth Ministries outing was Friday.
Gross
60 — Ashley Matchett, Teresa Matchett, Les Spelman, Jay Etling
61 — John Dowell, Tim Feiler, Pat Mace, Tom Rudolph
Net
66 — Warren Artz, Scott Barbour, Brad Utz, Mave Owens
Closest to pin — A.Matchett (9), Dowell (12)
Long drive — Spelman (15)
Long putt — A.Matchett (18)
