Rose-Hulman will add four new members to its Athletic Hall of Fame on Nov. 2 at the Mussallem Union on the Rose-Hulman campus.
This year’s class includes four inductees who either earned All-America honors, earned Academic All-America honors or represented Rose-Hulman in an NCAA Division III national championship or national tournament event.
The 2019 Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Class includes wrestling NCAA Division III national qualifier Tyler Goble; three-sport standout and NCAA soccer tournament participant Liz (Ridgway) Krasowski; baseball All-American Michael Matsui; and four-time, two-sport Academic All-American Thomas Reives.
• Tyler Goble (2009) — Qualified for the 2009 NCAA Division III Wrestling National Championships; holds career school record for wins with 111 with a career mark of 111-37; ranks first and second in school history in single-season wrestling wins; set a single season school record at 37-10 in 2009; three-time Midstates Wrestling Conference champion at 165 pounds; two-time all-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference honoree; HCAC Co-Wrestler of the Year and NWCA Scholar All-American in 2009.
• Liz (Ridgway) Krasowski (2009) — Second-team CoSIDA Academic All-American in soccer, 2008; three-time first-team all-HCAC honoree in soccer; first-team all-HCAC in basketball (2009) and honorable mention in 2008; set the javelin throw school record with a mark of 116-feet-1 in 2009; ranks 5th in Rose-Hulman soccer history with 33 goals and 85 points; sixth all-time with 19 career soccer assists; career basketball totals of 667 points and 409 rebounds while shooting 49% from the field; three-year basketball and soccer letterwinner, two-year track letterwinner.
• Michael Matsui (2008) — Third-team ABCA All-American in 2008; ABCA Mideast Region Pitcher of the Year in 2008; first-team all-HCAC in 2008; finished 10-2 with a 2.08 ERA to lead the HCAC in both categories as a senior; career record of 21-8 with a 3.28 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 219.1 innings pitched; batted .304 with 65 hits, 11 doubles and 40 RBIs as an infielder; helped lead the team to a 101-66 record in his college career; helped the team reach the NCAA Division III Tournament in 2008.
• Thomas Reives (2008) — First four-time and first two-sport CoSIDA Academic All-American in school history; first-team Academic All-American in football (2009) and track (2008); second-team Academic All-American in football (2007) and track (2007); 2008 HCAC Field Athlete of the Year; HCAC triple jump champion, 2007 and 2008; conference champion in long jump (HCAC 2008) and high jump (Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference 2006); football career totals of 71 receptions for 1,504 yards; school record holder in average yards per pass reception (21.18).
Baseball
• Danville 6, Terre Haute 1 — At Danville, Ill., the visiting Terre Haute Rex were held to two hits by three Dans pitchers in the next-to-last game of the Prospect League season Monday night.
Terre Haute took a 1-0 lead in the third when Brigham Booe and Will Hayes both walked, Aaron Beck reached on a fielder’s choice and Beck and Booe worked a double steal, Booe stealing home.
The Rex didn’t get a hit until Carter Bridge’s two-out triple in the top of the seventh, however, and Booe had a leadoff single in the eighth. Danville tied the score with a fourth-inning run and put together a five-run rally in the fifth.
The same two teams meet at Danville at 7:30 p.m. today,
Auto racing
• Crossroads competition — At Crossroads Dragway, Toni Price won the PINK Ladies race on Friday and a full slate was contested on Saturday including the Carquest of Brazil Slammin’ 16.
Friday Fun Night is this week, with gates opening at 6 p.m. Gates open at 11 a.m. Saturday with time runs at 12:30 p.m. For more information, visit crossroadsdragway.com or the Facebook page.
Friday results
PINK Ladies — Toni Price (’16 Challenger) def. Amber Price (’93 S-10). Semifinalists Jordyn Newett, Robin Pickar.
Saturday results
Pro — Shawn Feece (’73 Nova) def. Joey Higgins (’83 S-10). Semifinalists Juston Dillman, Joel Leihser.
Super Pro — Denny Zigler (’65 Mustang) def. Russ Fisher Jr. (’92 Lumina). Semifinalists Dehner Maurer, Ron Smith.
Sportsman — Chad Eaton (’85 Monte Carlo) def. Chris Walker (’67 Camaro). Semifinalists P.J. Davenport, Tylor Dillman.
Republic Service High School/Junior Street — Gaige Brenton (’07 Ram) def. Caleb Ramsey (’12 Fusion). Semifinalist Michael Smith.
Iacoli Junior Dragster Major — Jessica Smith (’12 Halfscale) def. Tanner Spires (’12 Halfscale). Semifinalists Ali Phillips, M.Smith.
Lovellette Junior Dragster Minor — Kaden Bouchie (’12 Halfscale) def. Cohen Hale (’07 Halfscale). Semifinalists Kennedy Hale, Brennan Thompson.
Carquest of Brazil Slammin’ 16 — Paul Hargis (’67 Camaro) def. Zigler (’65 Mustang). Semifinalists Randy Bouchie, Lee Davis.
