Kentucky first baseman T.J. Collett has been named National Player of the Week by Perfect Game, it was announced Tuesday.
It is the second national recognition of the week for the senior first baseman, a Terre Haute North graduate. Collett previously was named the Southeastern Conference co-Player of the Week and a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball.
Collett had a sensational week, batting .455 with six extra-base hits (three doubles, three home runs) among his 10 total hits, seven runs and 13 RBI. He led all SEC players in RBI and total bases (22) and ranked second in hits and home runs. He slugged 1.000 as part of a 1.478 OPS in five games.
Volleyball
• Viking picks Pomeroys — Four-year starter Savannah McCoy of West Vigo has signed a national letter of intent to play next season at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
"I am so excited for this opportunity to become part of the volleyball team and to grow as a person in my Catholic faith and as an athlete all while staying in the community I have grown up in and love," the 6-foot-1 outside hitter said at her signing.
McCoy was an all-conference player in the Western Indiana Conference in 2017, 2018 and 2019. She was the Vikings' Offensive Player of the Year in all three of those seasons and also West Vigo's Defensive Player of the Year in 2018. She won the team's Mental Attitude Award as a senior.
Golf
• Engineer named — Rose-Hulman freshman Gage Smith earned Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men's Golf Player of the Week honors for the second time in the 2019-20 season after a strong effort in Georgia last week.
Smith placed 17th in the Callaway Gardens Invitational, recording scores of 80 and 76 on a 36-hole Monday afternoon on March 2.
He was also named HCAC Men's Golf Player of the Week in the Fall after scoring rounds of 77 and 70 at the Benedictine Invitational to place 3rd of 194 golfers.
Smith currently averages 76.67 strokes per round and has two top-10 finishes in four events this season. Rose-Hulman returns to action at the Mount St. Joseph Invitational on March 21-22.
Triathlon
• Pair compete — At Clermont, Fla. Olivia Rightly and Case Colvin, representing the local Team Acorn Triathlon Club, competed over the weekend at the Draft Legal Clermont Challenge.
Colvin, 12, competed in his first Draft Legal event in the youth race and finished 21st overall, swimming 350 meters in 40:21, completing his 10k bike portion in 1:19.54 and finishing the 2.5k run in 11:04.
Rightly, 19, was 17th in the age group NCAA race with times of 13:19 for a 750-meter swim, 37:01 for a 20k bike and 26:38 for a 5k run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.