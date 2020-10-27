Both Rose-Hulman cross country teams placed second during the weekend in round four of the 2020 Virtual Racing Series featuring Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference teams.
Manchester nipped the Rose man 44-46, the first time in the four rounds that the Engineers didn't win the men's competition.
Franklin was third with 80 points, Transylvania had 94 and Bluffton, Hanover and Mount St. Joseph completed the scoring. Top-five finishers for Rose were Nolan Gross, fourth in 9:41.9 for 3,200 meters, and Ethan Jones, fifth at 9:48.1.
Nathan Pryor was 11th and Jonathan Timm 12th with identical times of 9:54.5, and John Sluys placed 14th in 9:59.8.
In the women's competition, it was Manchester again coming up with a narrow victory, scoring 49 points to 52 for the Engineers. The Rose women have had a first, a second and two thirds so far.
Transylvania was third with 57.5 points, followed by Bluffton and Franklin.
Kaia Johnson of Rose was third with a 3,200-meter time of 11:54.7, while Madison Lindfelt was ninth in 12:25.5 and Haley Braker 10th in 12:38.4. Also competing for the Engineers were Taryn Perry in 18th place, Sarozjani Hunter in 21st, Katie Baker in 22nd and Danielle Villa in 37th.
Final events in the Virtual Racing Series are an 8,000-meter run for men and a 6,000-meter run for women the week of Nov. 1-8.
In other running news:
• Fall Classic coming up — The Wabash Valley Road Runners will host the annual Fall Classic on Nov. 14 at Hawthorn Park.
The event includes 10K and 1-mile race options. The mile begins at 9:50 a.m., with the 10K starting when all the milers have completed their runs.
Masks must be worn except while competing, social distancing will be enforced and athletes must exit the finish-line area immediately. No food will be served.
Pre-registration is available at wvrr.org with a cost of $15 for the mile and $20 for the 10K. Online registration ends at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 8. Mail-in entries must be postmarked by Nov. 3. There is no race-day registration.
Baseball
• Yankees 11, Astros 5 — The Volkers Group Yankees put together a six-run third inning Saturday and led the rest of the way, holding off the Wabash Valley Animal Hospital Astros 11-9 in Terre Haute Men's Senior League baseball.
Kyle Hubbard and Trevor Bays had three hits each for the Yankees, while Pat Conaty, Joe Bush, Kevin Kallenberger and Jim Stephens each had two hits and two RBI.
For the Astros, Andy Pickering had four hits and three RBI; Terry Lewis and Jim Shaw three hits and an RBI each; and Tim Terry and Larry Weaver two hits each.
Golf
• Lots of aces — At Mark's Par Three, four holes-in-one have been recorded already in October, the most in a single month in several years.
Kenny Nicoson of Terre Haute aced the 105-yard seventh hole on Oct. 3, his first hole-in-one in 40 years of golf. Witnessing the 9-iron shot were his son, David Nicoson, plus Matt Puthoff and Cornell Brooks.
On Oct. 14, two aces were recorded. Lisa Orsburn also made a one on the 105-yard seventh hole, using an 8-iron for the shot witnessed by her husband Brent Orsburn, and Lenny Isles aced the 120-yard first hole with an 8-iron during the weekly Sycamore Club outing as Joe Baker, Aaron Byrd and Dave Roads were watching.
John York got his first-ever hole-in-one on Oct. 18, using a 4-iron on the 179-yard sixth hole. His longtime playing partners Sonny Bennett, Carl Pizzola, Brian Brown, Mike Briddick and Dwayne Harper were there to celebrate with him.
Basketball
• Middle school results — The following middle school results have been reported to the Tribune-Star.
Sixth-grade boys — Otter Creek 34 (Ethan Christian 20, Tyler Renn 12), Saint Patrick's 20 (Alex Tibbs 4, Bryson Marlow 4).
Seventh-grade boys — Saint Patrick's 39 (Nate Millington 24, Chase Millington 9), Otter Creek 28 (James Rice 10, Jayden Millington 9).
