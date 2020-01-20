At the midway point of this men's basketball season, Craig McGee tops Rose-Hulman in points (18.1), rebounds (8.5), assists (7.2) and steals (1.3) per game.
Not bad for a 6-foot junior point guard, who also leads the team in 3-pointers made with 21.
That said, there is no truth to the rumors that McGee will be asked to sell popcorn and soft drinks during timeouts or help put up chairs after home games for the second half of the season.
Following Saturday's hard-fought 83-79 home loss to Transylvania, coach Rusty Loyd's Engineers fell to 7-8 overall and 4-4 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. Although 4-4 isn't great, it's still tied for fourth with three other teams in the HCAC standings. And the end of the regular season, the top six will qualify for the conference tournament, where the HCAC's automatic NCAA Division III tourney bid will go to the winner.
In other words, if you make the conference tournament, anything can happen.
The Engineers still have time to climb the conference standings and earn a higher seed for the HCAC tournament. That climb could start Wednesday at HCAC-leading Franklin (7-1), but they will need McGee to continue playing a big role if they're going to do so.
"Of all the players we've had in my 11 years here [five as an assistant coach to the late Jim Shaw and six as head coach]," Loyd said, "Craig has to take on more of the load offensively than anybody.
"There's a lot of pressure that comes along with that, but he takes that pressure on most of the time."
Of all the categories that McGee leads Rose in, rebounding would be the most surprising to the average fan.
But not to Loyd.
"He gets a lot of his rebounds because the big guys block out and he cleans up," Loyd explained. "And I'm fine with that and his teammates are fine with that, where it's all about we as a team getting the rebound."
"My thought is, if I go get the rebound [on defense], we can get out on the transition a lot quicker, as opposed to a big getting the rebound and having to outlet it," McGee told the Tribune-Star. "The bigs have the hardest job because they're boxing out people who are 6-8, 250 [pounds] and either I don't have to box out anybody or I'm boxing out guards."
After Saturday's game — which ended with a disappointing team result (although McGee still contributed 20 points and nine assists) — McGee was asked to reflect on the season.
"I love my team," he replied. "I love my coaches. It's not exactly where we want to be [with records of 7-8 and 4-4]. We're still not putting all the pieces together yet. But we are confident we can put the pieces together. ... It definitely hasn't been a bad season."
Fortunately for McGee and the rest of the Engineers, it's not a complete season yet either.
"We've made a lot of mistakes," McGee continued. "The good thing is, we can learn from those mistakes and hopefully we'll have a better second half of the season."
"We've got one more game here in the first half, at Franklin, who's leading the conference," Loyd added. "That's a big game for us to hopefully put us right back into a situation where we have a chance. You just take it one game at a time."
I I I
It's difficult to imagine where the Engineers would be without McGee, who earned HCAC Freshman of the Year two seasons ago and first-team All-HCAC honors in both of his previous seasons.
So the story of how Loyd first met McGee, who played high school basketball at Roger Bacon in Cincinnati, brings a smile to both of their faces. It occurred at a University of Chicago summer camp between McGee's junior and senior years of high school.
"We automatically had a connection," McGee said of Loyd, who is still the U of C's all-time leader in steals and assists. "He told me about Rose and I had never heard of 'em."
Little did McGee know during the U. of Chicago camp that his father had signed him up for a Rose-Hulman basketball camp a few weeks later.
"Then I found out they were the No. 1 engineering school in the country," young McGee added. "So it was a no-brainer to come here."
Loyd couldn't be happier that McGee made that choice.
"We recruited [McGee] real hard," Loyd said, referring to himself and assistant coach Jon Lester.
"We're lucky to have him. But he's got to play better and we've all got to play better if we want to continue to win games in this league."
