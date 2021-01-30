McGee, Loyd hit milestones in Rose men's victory

Rose-Hulman completed a regular-season sweep of the Mount St. Joseph Lions on their home floor by posting a 58-50 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball victory Saturday afternoon.
The Engineers won their fourth straight game overall, improving to 5-1 for the season.
This win was highlighted by senior captain Craig McGee breaking the Rose all-time assists record. He surpassed Mark Givan (1976-80), who held the record for more than four decades with 484. McGee's fourth assist of the game marked career assist 485, giving him sole possession of first place.
In addition, Rusty Loyd became the fourth Engineer head coach in men's basketball program history to win at least 100 games at RHIT. Loyd joins John Mutchner (340), Jim Shaw (303) and Jim Carr (114) in Rose-Hulman's 100-win club in men's basketball.
The Engineers held the Lions to 16 first-half points and secured a six-point lead at the break 22-16. Rose-Hulman led by as many as 11 points in the first half, but the Lions cut the lead to just two points in the final minute of the opening frame. With just under a minute left in the half, McGee knocked down a pair of free throws and Samvit Ram added a layup right before the buzzer to push the lead to six.
For the second contest in a row, Loyd's squad dominated the paint offensively and defensively, scoring 36 points to MSJ's 18, and winning the rebound battle 35-22.
McGee led the team in scoring with 14 points, followed by freshman Dillon Duff with 13. McGee tacked on six rebounds and five assists and Duff added eight points and four steals.
The Lions were led by Devin Young with 20 points.
Rose will play host to Anderson at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Hulbert Arena.
