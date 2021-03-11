McGee, Loyd among Rose award winners

Rose-Hulman took home three major awards and a fourth player earn first-team all-conference honors, according to the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball all-league announcement released Thursday.
Jacob Back was named HCAC Men's Basketball Defensive Player of the Year, Dillon Duff took home HCAC Newcomer of the Year honors and Rusty Loyd was named HCAC Coach of the Year as the Engineers claimed three major awards. Craig McGee set another record by becoming the first Rose men's basketball player history to earn four first-team all-conference in a career to complete the award list.
McGee capped a historic career by averaging 11.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in a season that was highlighted by his third career triple-double on Senior Day. He finished No. 14 in Rose-Hulman history with 1,282 points, No. 1 all-time with 522 assists and also crossed the 500-rebound threshold with 560. McGee's career highlights include four first-team all-HCAC honors; the 2020 HCAC Player of the Year award; first-team NABC and second-team D3hoops.com All-Region honors in 2020; and D3hoops.com Great Lakes Region Rookie of the Year honors in 2018.
Back earned HCAC Defensive Player of the Year honors after a standout season. He averaged 8.2 points per game and shot 68% from the field with nine blocked shots and an average of 3.2 rebounds per game.
Duff was named HCAC Newcomer of the Year after leading the Engineers in scoring at 12.9 points per game. He also had a team-high 10 blocked shots and reached double figures in scoring eight times in Rose's 12 games this season. He scored a career-high 18 points in a home win over Franklin and shot 51% from the field and 78% from the free-throw line on the season.
Back and Duff also were named to the honorable-mention all-HCAC squad for their efforts on the floor.
Loyd earned HCAC Coach of the Year honors after leading Rose-Hulman to a 10-2 record this season. The Engineers' .833 winning percentage ranks third in the school's single-season history, behind the 1977 and 2013 teams that were 24-4. The season also featured Loyd's 100th career win at Rose.
Rose-Hulman ended up with a 10-2 season. The Engineers will return to the court for the 2021-22 season starting in November.
