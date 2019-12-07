Despite Craig McGee recording the first triple-double in Rose-Hulman men's basketball history, Defiance relied on four double-figure scorers to top the Engineers 83-73 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action Saturday afternoon inside Hulbert Arena.
McGee posted 16 points,10 rebounds and 10 assists in 34 minutes of action, finishing 6 of 12 from the field as part of the first triple-double in 113 seasons of Rose men's basketball.
Trey Wurtz joined McGee in double figures with 13 points and seven rebounds. Michael Lake and Terry Hicks added nine points each for the home team.
The balanced Defiance offensive attack proved the difference in a contest that was tighter than the final score. Micaiah Cox led the Yellow Jackets with 19 points, Tyler Andrew and Sean Tyson scored 17 each and Avonte Jones came off the bench for 11.
Defiance hit 12 3-point shots to overcome Rose-Hulman outrebounding the visitors 45-30. John Czarnecki had a team-high nine rebounds for the Engineers, with Wurtz contributing seven boards.
Rose-Hulman led 8-0 in the first half before Defiance scored the next 13 points to set the stage for a game of runs. The Yellow Jackets held a nine-point lead at the half.
Defiance pushed the lead to 14 points at 67-53 with 8:34 left, then Rose stormed back to tie the score at 68-68 with a 15-1 run over 4:19. Lake knotted the score with a layup to force a Defiance timeout.
The Yellow Jackets answered with a 7-0 run to regain a 75-68 lead, then hit eight free throws down the stretch to secure the win.
The Engineers (2-6 overall, 0-2 HCAC) will return to action next Saturday at Bluffton. Defiance improved to 6-0 and 1-0 respectively.
Women's basketball
• Defiance 53, Rose-Hulman 43 — At Hulbert Arena, the host Engineers closed within six points early in the fourth quarter, but Defiance withstood the rally to pick up a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory Saturday afternoon.
Defiance held a 39-32 lead after the third quarter and increased it to 11 points before a layup by Rose Burnham and a 3-pointer by Hannah Woody brought Rose within 49-43 at the 5:11 mark. The Yellow Jackets defense held the Engineers scoreless in the final five minutes to secure the win.
Woody led Rose-Hulman with 12 points and three assists and Desirae Webster pitched in with eight points, five rebounds and a team-high four steals.
Lexie Sparks came off the Defiance bench to lead all scorers with 16 points on 7-for-9 marksmanship from the field. Kalyn Pickens added 12 points and four rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.
Rose (1-5 overall, 0-1 HCAC) will travel to Bluffton next Saturday. Defiance improved to 2-4 and 2-0 respectively.
