Rose-Hulman scored the final seven points and held Mount St. Joseph scoreless for the final 2:18 to pick up a 74-68 triumph in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball Saturday afternoon.
Tanner Clos put the host Lions ahead 68-67 on a 3-pointer with 2:19 remaining. Two free throws from Craig McGee put Rose back on top 69-68 at the 1:31 mark.
After a defensive stop, John Czarnecki pushed the Engineer lead to 71-68 with a key rebound basket. McGee attempted a driving layup that spun out, but Czarnecki battled with Mount St. Joseph defenders to grab the rebound and score underneath to give Rose-Hulman a three-point edge.
Following another Rose-Hulman stop, the Engineers had possession with 36.1 seconds remaining. With the shot clock running down, Terry Hicks knocked down a game-clinching 3-pointer to give Rose a 74-68 lead with five seconds left.
Eli Combs and Max Chaplin led the Rose-Hulman offense with career-high scoring performances. Combs scored 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting from the field and Chaplin finished 5 of 7 from the field with four 3-pointers in a 14-point effort. The duo combined for 25 first-half points to help the Engineers lead 41-35 at the break.
Mount St. Joseph relied on a three-player scoring attack featuring Clos with 21 points, Devin Young with 20 and Brady Thomas with 19. The key number of the day was bench scoring, as the Rose reserves outscored Mount St. Joseph's subs 40-0.
The Engineers (7-6 overall, 4-2 HCAC) will return home Wednesday to face Anderson at 7:30 p.m. Mount St. Joseph dropped to 3-10 and 1-5 respectively.
Women's basketball
• Mount St. Joseph 47, Rose-Hulman 29 — At Cincinnati, Mount St. Joseph used a strong defensive performance to earn an HCAC victory over Rose on Saturday afternoon in Cincinnati.
Chloe Jansen led the Mount St. Joseph offense with 19 points and Maddie Haberthy also reached double figures with 13 points.
Mount St. Joseph held the Engineers to 11 field goals in the contest and hit 11 three-pointers of its own to pick up the win.
Jordan Barlow paced Rose-Hulman with 10 points and Hannah Woody grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
The Engineers (1-12 overall, 0-6 HCAC) will travel to Anderson on Wednesday. MSJ improved to 3-10 and 2-4 respectively.
