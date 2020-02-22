Rose-Hulman has received the No. 6 seed in next weekend's Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament after a 65-55 loss at Hanover on Saturday afternoon.
Transylvania University in Lexington, Ky., will host the HCAC men's and women's basketball tournaments after winning tiebreakers as part of co-championship seasons. Franklin is the No. 2 men's seed, followed by Hanover, Bluffton, Anderson and Rose.
The Engineers will face Hanover in the HCAC tournament opener at 8 p.m. Friday at Transylvania. The winner will face No. 2 seed Franklin at 7 p.m. next Saturday.
John Czarnecki became the 32nd member of the 1,000-point club at Rose-Hulman with his nine-point effort at Hanover on Saturday. Czarnecki has exactly 1,000 career points.
Eli Combs and Craig McGee led the Engineers' offense with 12 points each. Combs was 4 of 6 from the field, while McGee had five assists and was 5 of 9 from the field.
Hanover had three players in double figures, led by Kevin Williams with 20 points on 9-for-11 marksmanship from the field.
Rose trailed by nine points at the half and rallied within seven on three occasions in the second half but could not overcome the host Panthers on Senior Day.
Hanover improved to 17-8 overall and 11-7 in conference play, while Rose-Hulman dropped to 13-12 and 10-8 respectively.
Women's basketball
• Hanover 71, Rose-Hulman 52 — At Hanover, Rose-Hulman completed a 7-18 season with a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference road loss Saturday afternoon.
The Engineers finished 6-12 in conference play in a season that showed consistent improvement. After a slow start with a youthful roster, Rose finished 6-6 over its final 12 games to build momentum for next season.
Hanover earned a share of the HCAC championship and finished 17-1 in league play with Saturday's win. The Panthers are the No. 2 seed for the upcoming HCAC tournament, behind NCAA Division III top-10 team Transylvania.
Desirae Webster led the Rose-Hulman offense with 12 points and five rebounds, while Nosa Igiehon added 10 points, five rebounds and four steals.
Hannah Woody completed her Engineer career with eight points and four rebounds.
Katie Hartman scored 24 points and Alexis Nall added 20 for the Panthers.
Rose stayed within striking distance in the first half, trailing 33-25 at the break. Hanover relied on a 22-9 third-quarter spurt to pull away and secure the victory.
