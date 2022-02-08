Lawrence becomes Rose cross country coach

Derick Lawrence brings more than a decade of successful NCAA Division III head-coaching experience to Rose-Hulman as the program's next head men's and women's cross country coach for the upcoming 2022 season. Lawrence also will serve as assistant coach for the Engineers' track and field programs, effective immediately.
Lawrence has earned two USTFCCA Regional Coach of the Year honors throughout a decorated career. He comes to Rose-Hulman after spending two years as head coach at Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas; five years as head coach at Albion College in Michigan; and the most recent three years as head coach at Earlham in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
At Trinity, Lawrence was coach of Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference championship teams in men's and women's cross country during each of his two seasons at the helm. The women's squad captured back-to-back regional titles and later went on to finish 12th and 20th place at the NCAA Division III championships, and he was named Division III South/Southeast Region Women's Coach of the Year in 2012 and 2013. His women's squads achieved a perfect score of 15 points by sweeping the top five finishing placements at the SCAC championships in both 2012 and 2013. The men's squad also reached the Division III championships for the first time in the 2012 season, placing second in the regional and 32nd at the national championships. The men's squad also became the first and currently the only Texas-based institution to qualify in the 48-year history of Division III for men's cross country.
In all, Trinity has produced one regional individual champion, 19 all-region, two individual conference champions, and 32 all-conference performers in cross country during Lawrence's first two years as head coach. As an assistant track & field coach, Lawrence trained a runner who qualified for the 10,000-meter run in the NCAA Division III championships. Lawrence helped guide the men's track & field program to back-to-back SCAC titles in 2013 and 2014 along with the women's team to a 2013 conference title.
Lawrence then spent five seasons as cross country coach at Albion College (2014-2018). His efforts included coaching the first men's and women's cross country individual All-Americans in school history. His efforts helped Jessica Shaw (30th in 2016); Andrew Bill (39th in 2017); Cassandra Vince (10th in 2018) earn All-American honors. The men's team also placed in the top five at the NCAA Division III Cross Country Great Lakes Regional in 2017 an 2018.
On the track, Lawrence guided Cassandra Vince to two Division III all-time top-10 performances in indoor track and field during the 2019 season in the 3,000 meter (sixth all-time with a 9:31.07) and 5,000 meter (fourth all-time with a 16:27.99) runs. Vince became the first Albion female distance runner to achieve an All-American performance when she placed fifth in the 5,000-meter run at the 2019 Division III indoor track and field championships. During the 2016 outdoor track and field season, Lawrence helped Jessica Shaw become the first female distance runner to a national-qualifying performance in the 10,000-meter run.
Lawrence spent the 2019-21 seasons as head coach at Earlham College. The men's team won the 2021 HCAC championship by a six-point margin over Manchester University, while the women finished with its best ever HCAC finish at fifth in 2019. Both teams also received U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic Team recognition for posting a 3.10-or-higher team GPA, emphasizing Lawrence's commitment to seeing his student-athletes achieve both athletically and academically.
Prior to his head-coaching roles, Lawrence was a graduate assistant coach for two years at his alma mater. He helped DePauw produce two cross country and six track & field NCAA All-American performances in 2008 for teams that finished 26th and 20th in the NCAA Division III cross country championships in 2008 and 2009 respectively. The women's squad also finished 16th and 18th at the 2010 Division III indoor and outdoor championships respectively.
Lawrence got his start in the coaching profession as a volunteer assistant with the Indiana State University men's cross country and track and field teams. The Sycamores placed as high as third in the Missouri Valley Conference cross country championships during his tenure. While at Indiana State, Lawrence assisted in hosting the 2007 NCAA Division I cross country championships at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course. He earned a master of arts in recreation and sport management from ISU in 2010.
Post-collegiately, Lawrence has trained a group of marathoners. Three marathoners, Mitch Klingler, Cassandra Vince and Mackenzie Chojnacky, qualified for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials at the June 2019 Grandma's Marathon in Duluth, Minnesota. Klingler qualified with a time of 2:17:22, while Chojnacky qualified with a 2:42:34 in the marathon. Vince qualified at the Indianapolis marathon in 2019 with a time of 2:38.24.
He received a bachelor of arts in kinesiology (emphasis in exercise science) from DePauw in 2007. As a student-athlete, Lawrence achieved All-SCAC cross country status in 2006 and turned in the school's eighth-best all-time performance in the 10,000 meters during the 2007 track campaign.
A native of Cincinnati, Lawrence holds a Level 1 Coaching Education Certificate from USA Track and Field and a U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Endurance Event Specialist Certification.
Lawrence replaces Geoff Wayton, who is now associate head coach of cross country and track and field at DePaul University in Chicago.
