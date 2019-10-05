It all came down to one play with 38 seconds remaining.
Franklin College had rallied from a 28-14 deficit with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the latter coming on a 17-yard pass from quarterback Braden Smith to wide receiver Cole Daab. Trailing by one point, the Grizzlies chose to bypass the extra-point kick in favor of a 2-point conversion attempt that — if successful — would most likely give them a victory and figuratively rain on Rose-Hulman's homecoming festivities Saturday afternoon at Cook Stadium.
Lined up in shotgun formation, Smith took the snap, darted right and tried to leap over a wall of humanity at the goal line while holding the football forward to give it a better chance of crossing the plane.
Almost immediately, the ball came loose. Rose safety Alex Perez picked it up and ran roughly 100 yards untouched to the opposite end zone for what would have been 2 points for the Engineers.
Except for one thing.
Game officials ruled that Smith had control of the ball when it crossed the plane and before it got knocked loose. Those two points catapulted Franklin on top 29-28 and that's where the score remained after the visitors kept Rose from scoring on its final four desperation plays from scrimmage.
Rose-Hulman's Jeff Sokol, whose homecoming coaching record dropped to 8-1, said he did not have a good view of the Smith 2-point run from his position on the sideline.
"I didn't have an angle to tell if it broke the plane or not," he told the Tribune-Star. "But it looked like the ball was out awfully early."
In NCAA Division III football, there's no overturning plays based on video replays. Some members of the Rose press-box crew unofficially examined the play after the game, however, and it appeared Smith may have crossed the plane before the ball came loose.
Either way, that controversial play somewhat overshadowed solid efforts by several Engineers.
Senior running back Garrett Wight ran for two touchdowns and 94 yards, junior quarterback Andrew Dion completed 18 of 27 passes for 201 yards and two TDs and freshman linebacker Tyler Smith recorded a game-high nine tackles, intercepted a pass, recovered a fumble and had one of Rose-Hulman's six sacks.
The home team jumped ahead 14-0 late in the first quarter after Dion fired touchdown passes to Jake Zimmerman (52 yards) and Adam Sturgeon (33 yards).
Franklin's only TD in the first half came on a 3-yard run by Smith with 4:26 left before halftime.
The Grizzlies tied the score at 14-14 early in the third period when Smith found Landen Gessinge for a 36-yard TD connection.
Within four minutes of each other, Wight's touchdown runs of 11 and 4 yards — the second from out of the Wildcat formation — doubled the score on Franklin at 28-14. Helping set up Wight's second TD was a 56-yard pass from wide receiver Noah Thomas to tight end Bryce Dobbs.
"We had a lot of opportunities," Sokol assessed. "We took advantage of some and missed others. To beat a [Franklin] team like that, we have to be at our absolute best and today we just weren't."
The score stayed at 28-14 entering the fourth frame, but it didn't take long for Smith to connect with Gessinge again — this time for a 6-yard TD — to pull the visitors within 28-21 and set the stage for Smith's late heroics.
Both teams are now 1-1 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference standings.
"We won't have any time to sit around and feel sorry for ourselves," Sokol said. "We've got to get back to work and get ready for a tough Bluffton opponent [on the road next Saturday]."
