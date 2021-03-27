Late field goal sends Rose-Hulman football down to first defeat

Hanover's Austin Steurer kicked a 29-yard field goal with 13 seconds remaining to lift the host Panthers past Rose-Hulman 27-24 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference spring football Saturday afternoon.
Rose rallied from a 21-14 halftime deficit to tie the score at 24-24 with 6:31 left on a 33-yard field goal by Adam Clark. Hanover marched to the Rose-Hulman 32-yard line on its next possession, facing a fourth-and-1. The defensive duo of Kyzer Bowen and Michael Stevens combined to stop Hanover short of a first down on a running play, giving the Engineers the ball in a tie game with 2:13 showing on the scoreboard.
Rose reached the Hanover 45 with 1:19 left and faced and fourth-and-1. The Engineers were stopped just short of the first down, giving Hanover one last possession in regulation.
The Panthers marched 43 yards in eight plays on the ensuing drive, reached the Rose-Hulman 12. The Engineers defense forced three straight incompletions, courtesy of two pass breakups from Tyce Miller and one from Andrew Hesse, to force Hanover into a field-goal try. Steurer booted the kick through the uprights, leaving the visitors only 13 seconds to retaliate.
Jailen Hobbs returned the ensuing kickoff 34 yards to the Rose 40, but Hanover's defense stopped the Engineers on the final two plays to secure the victory.
Rose-Hulman led 14-7 after the first-quarter courtesy of two offensive touchdowns. Quarterback Andrew Dion scored from 3 yards out on a rushing score and Shane Welshans caught a 53-yard pass from Dion to give the Engineers the early lead.
Hanover scored both touchdowns in the second quarter, courtesy of a 14-yard TD run and an 18-yard TD pass, to take a 21-14 lead into halftime.
Rose tied the score with 4:06 left in the third quarter on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Dion to Zimmerman. Hanover regained the lead on a 24-yard field goal by Steurer with 8:20 left to set the stage for the final drives of the game.
Dion finished 14 of 30 through the air for 228 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Rose-Hulman offense. He also rushed for 26 yards and one score. Welshans led the ground attack with 86 yards on 24 carries.
Adam Saliu hauled in seven receptions for 128 yards and Welshans and Zimmerman had touchdown catches for the day.
Several defensive players had strong statistical days for Rose. Bowen had a team-high 15 tackles and three tackles-for-loss and Stevens recorded 13 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks.
Matthew Weimer led the Hanover offense with a 20-of-36 performance for 284 yards and one touchdown. Walt Ballinger rushed for 92 yards and one touchdown. Jared Frank led the Hanover receivers with 138 yards on six receptions.
Hanover improved to 3-0 for the season. The Engineers (2-1) will return home to face Franklin at 1:30 p.m. next Saturday at Cook Stadium.
