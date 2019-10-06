Tribune-Star staff reportMount Vernon, Ohio
Colton Kuppler of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods was individual medalist with an 8-under-par score of 136 as the Pomeroys placed third Saturday at the Mount Vernon Invitational.
Kuppler shot back-to-back rounds of 68 to win by five strokes. It’s a school record for a 36-hole match.
“Colton played consistently well all day. This was a great primer heading into the USCAA Nationals,” said coach Abe Nasser. “Playing 36 in a day is a grind and they hung in there all day. On to Nationals.”
The Pomeroys are headed to State College, Pa., for the USCAA national championship tournament. SMWC is the defending national champion.
I I I
In other golf:
• Engineer women set three records — At Franklin, Rose-Hulman women set three school records on Saturday and Sunday in dominating the Rose-Hulman/Franklin Invitational at Legends of Indiana.
The Engineers broke 300 for a round for the first time ever on Saturday with a 299, then added a 312 on Sunday for a school-record 36-hole score of 611.
Rose was 76 shots ahead of runner-up Franklin.
Namuunaa Nadmid had the third school record of the weekend after shooting rounds of 73 and 74 for a 36-hole tally of 147.
Rose swept the top five spots in the tournament, with Rache Zhang second (76-77-153), Rebecca Su third (78-79-157), Caitlin Coverstone fourth (76-82-158) and Lauren Conley fifth (74-86-160). Also playing for the Engineers were Lily Byrne (83-90-173), Olivia Sexton (89-92-181) and Annie Gant (103-100-203).
Rose-Hulman competes this coming weekend at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championships at Bluffton.
The Engineers won the HCAC Preview on that course last month.
• Alumni outing — At Idle Creek, the Rose-Hulman alumni outing was played Friday.
55 — Nate Myers, Andrew DeMarco, Zach Miller, Caleb Kissel
59 — Kenneth Hackman, Dennis Ison, Doug Hackman, James Yoakum
Closest to pin — Yoakum (3), Eric Tryton (9), Ison (12), Greg Walker (16)
Long drive — Dan Wilhelm (15)
Long putt — Jack Payonk (18)
Volleyball
• Fennell leads SMWC — At Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, the host team defeated Oakland City 3-1 in its homecoming match Saturday.
Freshman Jaelyn Fennell had 16 kills and a .303 hitting average to pace the Pomeroys, now 6-13 for the season.
Riley Kinney added nine kills, Katelyn Cotter had 39 assists and Pamela Dorman had 18 digs.
The Pomeroys play next in a tri-match this coming Saturday against Milwaukee School of Engineering and Illinois Tech.
Soccer
Men
• Rose-Hulman 2, Bluffton 0 — At Bluffton, Ohio, the visiting Engineers won their Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener Saturday.
Ryan Tarr broke the scoreless tie in the 65th minute on an assist by Eric Kirby, and Kirby scored himself eight minutes later. Pascal Schlee had four saves in Rose-Hulman’s sixth shutout of the season.
Now 8-2, 1-0 in the HCAC, the Engineers host Mount St. Joseph at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 3, Cincinnati-Clermont 1 — At Saint Mary of the Woods, the host Pomeroys came from behind with three second-period goals on Saturday.
Omar Abdallah Nabilsi assisted Ryan Valladares for the tying goal at the 50-minute mark, then scored himself on a penalty kick two minutes later. The clinching score came on a header by Edson Alvarado, assisted by John Aguirre.
Now 9-3, the Pomeroys host Harris-Stowe at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Women
• Rose-Hulman 3, Bluffton 0 — At Bluffton, Ohio, Lane Lawrence scored in the third minute, assisted by Sidney Hohl, and the visiting Engineers went on to a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference win.
Jessica Wells and Alexis Juarez scored in the second period, with Elle Vuotto assisting on Wells’ shot.
The Engineers outshot the Beavers 33-7, with goalkeepers Katie Demert and Natalie Dillon only needing to make on save each.
The Rose women also host Mount St. Joseph on Wednesday.
• Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 1, Cincinnati-Clermont 0 — At Saint Mary of the Woods, a 13th-minute goal by Melisa Spognardi held up the rest of the way for the Pomeroys, who were outshot 25-3 in the match.
Kourtney Buckley, Shelby Joy and Mannah Mace were praised for their defensive support of goalkeeper Megan Benefiel.
The Woods, 6-5, plays Wednesday at Oakland City.
Tennis
Women
• Hanover 6, Rose-Hulman 3 — At Hanover, the visitors got victories from Naomi Bhagat and Bre Rogers at No. 1 doubles and from Bhagat and Fanny-Jane Banda in singles on Saturday, but fell to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference matches.
Bhagat, Kyla Jarvis and Anna Thompson will be honored Tuesday in Rose-Hulman’s 5:30 p.m. Senior Day match against Indiana-East.
Cross country
• SMWC ninth, 16th — At Rock Island, Ill., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods finished ninth in the women’s standings and 16th in men’s competition Friday at the Brissman/Lundeen Invitational at Augustana.
Zoe Trausch had the second-fastest time in school history and Kayla Coryea the third-fastest in the women’s race.
Women’s results — Zoe Trausch 23:18.4, Kayla Coryea 23:35.9, Kendyll Schulz 24:06.0, Emily Truax 24:43.3, Breanna Barger 24:51.8, Kathryn White 24:53.5, Emma Fey 25:11.2, Elysa Hunger 26:04.2, Claire Loebker 26:18.9, Lillian VanderMel 26:44.1, Patricia Henney 26:45.0, Celine Hornick 27:22.1, Jozee Spatta 27:58.1, Kirstin Ellis 32:15.8.
Men’s results — Brennan Guido 26:40.7, Parker Nuest 28:00.7, Brady Page 28:08.1, Carlos Davalos 28:17.2, Jacob Turner 29:11.0, Levi Herb 30:08.7, Ethan Collins 30:09.2, Juan Delgado-Vasquez 30:34.7, Luke Everhart 30:57.9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.