HCAC, Rose postponing all conference-related competitions originally slated for fall

The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference's Council of Presidents, after receiving and reviewing the latest information and guidance from the NCAA Division III leadership concerning the safe return to sport for fall, voted unanimously to postpone all conference-related contests and competitions, including HCAC championships slated for fall 2020.
That information came from a news release emailed to various Indiana media Wednesday.
The HCAC Council of Presidents had previously made the decision to modify the timing of conference competition and championships for fall sports classified by the NCAA as high contact risk (football, men's and women's soccer, women's volleyball). The latest vote also postpones competition in those sports the NCAA classified as medium and low contact risk (women's golf, women's tennis and men's and women's cross country).
The Council of Presidents thought the HCAC made every reasonable effort to conduct safe competitions this fall. However, in light of the recently received new guidance from the Division III leadership, the Council concluded that it was in the best interest of the student-athletes, the member campuses and greater communities to suspend conference-related competitions until Jan. 1, 2021.
Due to this guidance, Rose has chosen to not conduct contests against any outside competition during the fall 2020 playing season.
"Rose-Hulman and the HCAC remains committed to offering engaging athletic experiences for student-athletes in all its sports with extensive team activities this fall followed by spring competitive seasons," the news release stated. "In adjusting to the challenges presented by the pandemic, these modifications maintain safety as the highest priority but help ensure the opportunity for as much participation as possible in each HCAC sport."
The winter sports of basketball (defined as high contact risk sport by the NCAA) and swimming and diving (classified as a low contact risk sport by the NCAA) will not hold conference competition prior to January 2021.
"Rose-Hulman and the HCAC will continue to explore all options for a safe return to intercollegiate athletics," the release concluded. "The HCAC leadership will communicate further developments regarding competition in 2020-21 as strategies are finalized and implemented. The priority of the HCAC and its Council of Presidents continues to be the health and safety of everyone in our campus communities and those involved in intercollegiate athletics at HCAC member institutions."
