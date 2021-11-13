In the calendar year of 2021, senior quarterback Andrew Dion played his 15th football game for Rose-Hulman on Saturday.
That's fine, despite all the little aches and pains, because Dion likes football . . . and the COVID-19 pandemic surge prevented him from playing any games in 2020. To be more specific, the usual fall season of 2020 got postponed to the spring of 2021. Then two games were canceled from the abbreviated seven-game spring schedule, so Rose finished 4-1 with the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Dion starting behind center for the fourth straight campaign.
While the coronavirus did not disappear in 2021, the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference — of which Rose-Hulman is a member — decided to use its updated knowledge of how to stay safe from the pandemic while trying to conduct its usual full slate in the fall. Because Dion had not satisfied his academic requirements at Rose yet, he knew immediately that he wanted to play a fifth season under the NCAA's COVID eligibility rule.
When all of Saturday's games ended, all eight member schools had played seven conference contests and three from out of the conference. None were lost to the virus, despite regular testing.
The marquee matchup Saturday took place at Cook Stadium, where Rose-Hulman blasted runner-up Mount St. Joseph 58-21 for its first outright HCAC football championship in school history. Coach Jeff Sokol's Engineers completed their 2021 "fall" regular season with records of 8-2 overall and 7-0 in the HCAC and extended their winning streak to seven games.
Rose had earned two shared HCAC conference crowns during Sokol's 10 previous seasons at the helm — 2016 (with the Engineers winning the head-to-head tiebreaker over Franklin) and 2013 (with Franklin winning the tiebreaker over Sokol's squad).
Dion was not the Engineers' only hero against MSJ, but he was definitely one of them. The fifth-year senior, who plans to fulfill his academic requirements by next month, completed 19 of 30 passing attempts for 353 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions.
Two of his aerial TDs went to graduate student Noah Thomas, the other Rose-Hulman player to exercise his fifth-year COVID option in the fall.
Saturday's first Dion-to-Thomas score, a 17-yard dart into the end zone to open the second quarter, resulted in Thomas and an MSJ defender wrestling on the ground with four arms wrapped around the ball. Using the simultaneous-possession rule, game officials raised their arms to signal "touchdown" after a few seconds because the offensive player is awarded possession in such situations.
That boosted Rose's lead to 21-0 — following a pair of 1-yard TD runs (one coming on a direct snap) by senior Shane Welshans in the first period — and it also tied Thomas with mid-2010s standout Alec Fisher for No. 1 on the eastside engineering school's all-time list for touchdown receptions with 35.
That tie didn't last long, however.
Less than three minutes later, Dion found his buddy Thomas beating his defender in the right corner of the end zone for a 4-yard TD toss. Jonathan Oliger's fourth of seven extra-point kicks padded Rose-Hulman's cushion to 28-0 with 11:36 left in the first half.
An improbable blowout appeared imminent as temperatures hovered in the upper 30s. But the Lions entered Saturday in position to claim a share of the HCAC title for a reason and it wasn't because they stunk at football.
Mount St. Joseph's Chandler Kinhalt hauled in a 27-yard touchdown pass from Josh Taylor with 9:54 remaining in the half. But the home team countered with an 8-yard Welshans dash to paydirt — again off a direct snap — and a Dion-to-Daniel Huery connection that totaled 80 yards and culminated with the speedy Huery sprinting across the goal line to make the halftime score 42-7.
Taylor made his presence felt again early in the third quarter, completing a 29-yard TD strike to Joey Newton that pulled the visitors within 42-14.
Oliger's 27-yard field goal put Mount St. Joseph at a 45-14 disadvantage, then the Lions manufactured their final score of the afternoon — a Taylor-to-Newton pass play covering 28 yards. Fourth-period touchdown runs by Grant Ripperda (12 yards) and Alonzo Johnson (9 yards) stamped an exclamation point on Rose's memorable 37-point victory.
"This makes everything worth it, all the hard work . . . the sweat, the blood, the tears," a passionate Dion said while celebrating with teammates after the game. "We built this thing up over the last five years and, to end it like this, I couldn't be happier."
Regarding Saturday's performance, Dion said: "We knew what we had to do as a team. Everyone was on the same page — offense, defense, special teams, coaching staff. . . . [The Lions] obviously made some plays. They're a good team and that quarterback [Taylor] is a great player.
"We just put the foot on the gas and never let up . . . and now we're champs."
Besides Dion, other offensive leaders for Rose-Hulman included Welshans (113 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 34 carries), Huery (five receptions for 164 yards and one TD), Thomas (eight catches for 123 yards and two TDs). On defense, senior linebacker Michael Stevens had six tackles (five solos and one assisted), while sophomore cornerback Cameron Dorsey, senior safety Riley Roberts and junior safety Rashard Brown each intercepted one Taylor pass.
"Our defense was up to the challenge today," Sokol mentioned. "It was really a dominating performance. I'm super proud of the way they played."
As for Thomas, who tops almost every receiving category in the Rose football record book, he didn't decide to play a fifth season until right before it was set to begin during the late summer. Sokol is grateful for all 99 players on the Engineers' roster — including the 21 seniors/grad students honored on Senior Day — but having the fifth-year experience of Dion and Thomas this season sure didn't hurt.
"They played out of their minds all season long," Sokol stressed. "They were just great."
"Noah Thomas is my best friend," Dion added. "To have him back was great. . . . I didn't know he was coming back. When I found out [right before the fall season kicked off], my world just exploded with excitement."
Dion's heart is likely to experience more excitement because the Engineers' outright HCAC championship earned them a berth in the 32-team NCAA Division III national playoffs, which will begin next weekend. Rose-Hulman's first-round opponent and location will be announced on ncaa.com during a program that starts at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Asked for his opinion about potential first-round foes, Sokol laughed and said, "I don't care."
He actually does care, but he realizes there's nothing he can do about it at this stage.
"We'll have a significant challenge early in the tournament, I know," Sokol continued. "All of the teams who make the tournament are really good."
Meanwhile, Dion used the typical "one game at a time" cliché with a twist to describe his immediate athletic goals — one game at a time . . . until Rose is playing for the D-III national championship.
That would require five more games.
"Why not us?" Dion asked.
