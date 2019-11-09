Throughout this decade, Rose-Hulman's football program has contended for the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference title almost every season under coach Jeff Sokol, never finishing worse than 5-3 in conference games.
In 2016, Rose tied with Franklin at 7-1 and earned the HCAC championship and the automatic NCAA Division III playoff bid that came with it by defeating the Grizzlies in their head-to-head matchup.
This season, the Engineers had a chance to capture their second HCAC crown if they could have beaten Hanover on Saturday afternoon at Cook Stadium. The Panthers came to Terre Haute with a 5-0 conference mark and Rose-Hulman was 5-1 with no more HCAC contests remaining on its schedule, thus a Rose victory would have ensured at least a tie. In a tie scenario, the Engineers would have won the HCAC title based on head-to-head results.
That quickly became a moot point, however.
After the Engineers pulled within 7-6 on Garrett Wight's 24-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter, Hanover junior Shawn Coane scored three of his four TDs in the second period and the visitors pulled away for a 42-13 victory.
Coane's second-quarter touchdowns came on a 15-yard run, a 10-yard pass from Noah Wezensky and a 2-yard run as Hanover seized a 28-6 halftime lead.
Wezensky connected with Taylor Bleistel for their second TD of the game, this time totaling 44 yards in the third quarter, to pad the Panthers' cushion to 35-6. With the outcome in little doubt, substitutes played most of the final 15 minutes — although Coane managed to get in one more touchdown on a 50-yard scamper — and Hanover celebrated its second consecutive HCAC championship afterward.
"They did a great job of running the football," Sokol said of the Panthers, who finished with 241 yards on the ground (201 by Coane). "They did a great job of making it very difficult for us to run the ball. We struggled with everything on offense. We struggled to get first downs. ... It was a very tough day for us."
On offense, the Engineers had nine three-and-outs that resulted in punts along with two interceptions. Hanover enjoyed a time-of-possession advantage of 36:11 to 23:49.
Earlier Saturday, Rose-Hulman honored its 16 seniors getting ready to play their final home game.
"They're a great group of young men," Sokol said. "They poured their heart and soul into our football program."
Next Saturday's season finale isn't likely to get any easier for Rose (6-3 overall) when it travels to Division III No.8-ranked Saint John's (Minn.). Hanover (8-1 overall) will play host to Franklin that same day.
