Senior Eli Combs, who acquired his first taste of Rose-Hulman basketball during its summer camps when he was in middle school, thinks he's hitting his athletic peak at the perfect time for the engineering institute's men's team.
The 6-foot-5 forward from Bloomfield got the Senior Day start Saturday afternoon against Mount St. Joseph in Hulbert Arena. He responded with a career-high 17 points — boosted by 7-for-10 marksmanship from the field — along with 10 rebounds to play a key role in the Engineers' 85-78 victory.
"Today was great [for Combs]," Rose coach Rusty Loyd told the Tribune-Star afterward. "[Teammates] just threw the ball around the basket and he turned around and shot it in."
"It was a fun game," Combs said, acknowledging the visitors' 15 3-point goals in the second half and 19 in the game. "A lot of guys went in and did great things. It was fun to get a win when everybody was contributing."
"We probably gave up a few more 3s than I would have liked," Loyd added. "But at the end of the day, we just want to win basketball games."
Saturday's triumph pulled Rose (10-9 overall and 7-5 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) within two games of first-place Franklin (9-3) in the crowded HCAC standings.
But the Engineers don't need to win the regular-season championship to earn the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament. They need to finish in the top six of the regular-season standings to qualify for the HCAC postseason tournament, then win that.
Rose-Hulman currently sits in a tie with Anderson for fourth. Coincidentally, Rose's next game will be at Anderson on Wednesday night.
Hanover and Transylvania are tied for second at 8-4. If the regular season were declared over today, Bluffton would be the No. 6 seed in the HCAC tourney with its 6-6 record.
But the regular season isn't over yet. If Saturday seemed kinda early for the Engineers to be celebrating their Senior Day, that's because it was early. They still have six more HCAC regular-season games remaining and only one — Feb. 12 (a Wednesday night) against Franklin — will be in Hulbert Arena. The rest will be on the road.
But that challenging schedule isn't discouraging Combs or Loyd one bit.
"Our goal is to win the conference tournament," emphasized Combs, an electrical-engineering major who already has a job lined up for after graduation. "So we're working toward getting the highest seed we can in that tournament in these next few games."
Loyd believes the next month would be a great time for Combs to showcase what he's learned — on the basketball court, at least — to help the Engineers finish strong.
"Eli has been a consummate worker for us," Loyd said. "He's an unbelievable young man who throughout his career has gotten to be a great basketball player.
"I could not be more proud of what he's doing."
Eli Combs
School: Rose-Hulman
Year: Senior
Measurements: 6 feet, 5 inches; 200 pounds
Position: Forward
Scoring average: 9.1 ppg
Major: Electrical engineering
