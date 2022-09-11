Unveiling a fabulous-looking $1 million electronic scoreboard on the east end of Cook Stadium, Rose-Hulman lost a heartbreaking 24-23 decision to Trine University in what will be the Engineers' only night football game of the 2022 regular season Saturday.
But there is so much more to this story.
Where to begin?
Well, over the previous five seasons — five because he took his extra year of COVID-19 eligibility granted by the NCAA — Andrew Dion started 44 of Rose's 46 games at quarterback. He did not start one game as a freshman in 2017 and one game as a junior in 2019. In other words, Dion provided the Engineers with stability at the offensive signal-calling position.
Dion now plays QB for a professional team in the German Football League. That left the Rose-Hulman job to previous back-up Miguel Robertson, a junior who started in last weekend's season-opening 17-14 loss at DePauw.
Now comes the tricky part.
Rose coach Jeff Sokol said Robertson suffered an injury that he played through against DePauw. But Sokol preferred not to use Robertson — still dressed in football attire Saturday — against non-conference foe Trine for the Engineers' home opener.
Unless he had to.
Enter sophomore Rick Easterwood, who was on Rose-Hulman's roster last season but did not play in any games. Starting Saturday against Trine, all Easterwood did was pass for 174 yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions in directing the home team to a 23-3 halftime lead.
"It certainly felt like he was making the most of it out there," Sokol told the Tribune-Star. "He was playing pretty well. . . . I felt really good about the way our offense played in the first half."
Was a new star in the making?
Well, no. At least not yet.
With 7:28 remaining in the third quarter, Easterwood got sacked and suffered what Sokol described as "a lower-body injury." Later noticed walking on crutches after being examined by trainers, Easterwood watched the rest of the game from the sideline.
Enter junior Dylan Settles, a two-year letterwinner who made one mop-up appearance during the Engineers' NCAA Division III playoff season in the fall of 2021. Apparently Sokol wasn't ready to send Robertson in just yet.
Back to midway through the third period, Trine's offense was catching fire after Rose senior defensive end Tyler Smith left with "an upper-body injury" he suffered during his sack of QB Alex Price.
"He's a real difference-maker," Sokol said of the 6-5, 250-pound Smith.
With Smith out on defense and Easterwood out on offense, Trine drove on a worn-down Rose-Hulman defense for a 3-yard touchdown run by wildcat quarterback Cole Alexander to cut its deficit to 23-10 with 3:35 left in the third frame.
Even through Grant Ripperda had scored on two short TD runs from direct snaps, Kyle Rehberg had booted a 31-yard field goal and Easterwood had lofted a perfectly timed 22-yard TD pass to Adam Tice-Saliu right as he was crossing the goal line in the first half, Rose's once-comfortable lead suddenly wasn't so comfortable anymore.
Running more frequently in the final quarter to try to eat up clock, Rose-Hulman didn't use Settles as much in the passing game as it did with Easterwood earlier. So with the Engineers' offense stalling, Trine pulled within 23-17 with 6:02 showing on the fancy scoreboard when Price connected with Matthew Shoemaker for a 7-yard TD strike.
After the ensuing kickoff and a 24-yard return by Jailen Hobbs, Rose started from its own 31-yard line with 5:52 left. Four consecutive runs moved the ball to the 42 and Trine called timeout with 3:40 to go.
When play resumed, runs by Settles, Ripperda and Ripperda again left Sokol's squad 2 yards short of a first down at the 50. On fourth down, Sokol chose to "go for it," knowing that a failed attempt would return possession to the Thunder from Angola at midfield. On that attempt, Ripperda took the snap and immediately felt the Trine D stuffing him for a 3-yard loss.
"I put [the defense] in a bad situation at the end of the game," Sokol admitted about his bold decision. "I certainly regret that."
The scoreboard, made possible by a generous donation from 1976 Rose-Hulman graduate Pat Noyes and his wife Cindy, was at 2:43 when the visitors took over on the Engineers' 47. One minute and 6 seconds later, Price was dashing 17 yards to paydirt and Anthony Hentz — the Thunder's second placekicker of the night — booted the all-important extra point to catapult Trine on top 24-23.
Hobbs returned the ensuing kickoff 14 yards to the Rose 24. A 5-yard run by Settles and a 9-yard pass to Hobbs gave the Engineers a first down at their 38. All they needed was a field goal, but they were 62 yards from the end zone and the new scoreboard was ticking off seconds like mad.
Three straight incomplete passes by Settles didn't help Rose-Hulman's situation. But an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty on Trine's Kendall Himes for throwing his helmet definitely did, advancing the ball to the Thunder's 43.
That costly action became moot on the next play, however, when Trine's Jacob Jackson knocked the ball out of Settles' hands and teammate Trestan Kern recovered it on the home team's 48 with 41 ticks left on the clock. Two Price kneeldowns and the game was over. Trine improved to 2-0 after blasting Anderson 38-0 one week earlier and Rose — the defending Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference champion — fell to 0-2.
Making matters scarier for the Engineers is Albion will be their next opponent at noon next Saturday at Cook Stadium. Albion, the 2021 co-champion of the Division III Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association with Hope (Trine finished a close third), has outscored its two opponents by a combined score of 103-2 so far this season.
Plus, Sokol said he didn't know if Robertson or Easterwood will be ready to start at quarterback. He also wasn't sure if Smith will be available.
"I feel pretty crummy being 0-2," Sokol mentioned. "But I still believe in our players and what we're doing.
"We've certainly got to get healthy."
• • •
• That new scoreboard — Although Sokol was understandably disappointed after the one-point loss Saturday, he did express appreciation for the scoreboard adding a new element to the lively game-day atmosphere at Cook Stadium.
Among other things, the 40 1/2-foot-long, 22 1/2-foot-high structure — produced by Daktronics large-format video display company — shows live action on the field, game/player information and clever graphics for instructing fans on what to chant during certain situations.
A recent Rose-Hulman news release said it's the largest electronic scoreboard at a Division III stadium east of the Mississippi River and the third largest among all D-III institutions.
Pat Noyes is chief executive officer of Grenadier Energy Partners, an upstream exploration and production company in the energy sector based in The Woodlands, Texas.
"We've been blessed in many ways in our lives and have always believed in giving back to support people and organizations that helped shape our character and provided opportunity to help others succeed," Noyes explained in the release. "We appreciate Rose-Hulman and want it to continue providing worthwhile opportunities to students that accentuate their strong academic backgrounds."
In the mid-1970s, Noyes quarterbacked the Rose football team and played varsity baseball in addition to earning a degree in mechanical engineering. He also received an honorary degree from the engineering institute in 2016.
"A big thank you to Pat Noyes and his wife Cindy," Sokol said late Saturday night.
