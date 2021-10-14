Fenlon retiring as DePauw hoops coach

Bill Fenlon, former Rose-Hulman men's basketball coach and the winningest head coach in DePauw University history, is retiring.
Fenlon on Thursday announced the 2021-22 season will be his last at DePauw. A national search for his replacement will begin later in the season.
"Being the head coach at DePauw University has been the great good fortune of my life," Fenlon said in a news release from the university.
"The relationships built and experiences shared with student-athletes, assistant coaches, athletic department colleagues, and friends in the campus and Greencastle communities have made my life incredibly full and rewarding. I want to thank the entire DePauw family, past and present, for the opportunity and support I've been afforded over these last 30 years. It's truly been the honor of a lifetime."
The coach extended a "special thanks to my home team."
"My partner Gigi Jennewein, professor emerita of communication and theatre, and my kids Hannah and Quinn. All good teams require sacrifice, and they've made many over the years," Fenlon mentioned.
Fenlon arrived in Greencastle in April 1992 following a total of seven seasons as a head coach at Sewanee, Rose-Hulman and Southwestern (Texas).
He coached three years (1988-91) at Rose, recording a 53-26 with the Engineers. At DePauw, he's built a 469-282 mark in 29 seasons. Overall as a collegiate head coach, he's amassed a record of 576-351.
Fenlon enters the season ranked fifth among the nation's active NCAA Division III men's basketball coaches in victories.
"For three decades, Bill has been the face of DePauw men's basketball and has made a tremendous impact on the student-athletes he's coached and on the campus in general," DePauw director of athletics Stevie Baker-Watson said.
The Tigers are coming off one of the best seasons in the program's history, having finished with a 12-1 record with a schedule shortened due to COVID-19. They were ranked 10th by D3hoops.com.
Fenlon was recognized with the 2021 Jack Bennett Award, presented annually to a non-Division I head coach who achieves success on the basketball court while displaying great integrity off the court as well.
The university said Fenlon's impact has been felt beyond the student-athletes, as evidenced by the success of his May Term alliance with PeacePlayers International. In that program, he and Gigi have led groups of DePauw students to Northern Ireland to use basketball as a means to bridge the existing divide.
Fenlon's coaching tree includes not only his former student-athletes, but former DePauw assistant coaches. In all, more than 20 former players or assistant coaches are currently in college and professional basketball, including 10 who are or have been head coaches..
DePauw opens its season in Neal Fieldhouse at 3 p.m. Nov. 7 when it hosts Illinois Benedictine. DePauw comes to Rose-Hulman on Nov. 28 for a 3 p.m. matchup.
