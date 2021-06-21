Liz Evans recorded a top-five finish in the high jump at the U.S. Olympic Trials late Sunday night, clearing a career-best 6-feet-2 3/4 .
Although the mark does not result in Evans qualifying for the United States Olympic Team, the fifth-place finish surpassed her qualifying mark by two inches.
Her coach, John Gartland, reported on Twitter that she had sprained her ankle on an earlier jump, which hampered her, and then hit her head and was forced to retire from competition with her fifth-place finish.
She had finished 18th in the Trials in 2016 and has a career-best USATF national finish of third at the 2015 Indoor Championships. Her Rose-Hulman career featured five NCAA Division III national championships and eight All-America awards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.