Rose-Hulman shot 55 percent from the field and placed four players in double figures to defeat NCAA Division II Oakland City University 98-90 in its men’s basketball season opener Wednesday night inside Hulbert Arena.
Trey Wurtz led the Engineers’ balanced scoring attack with a career-high 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the field. Craig McGee added 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
The senior duo of Eli Combs and John Czarnecki added 13 points each. Combs was 6 of 7 from the field, while Czarnecki was 5 of 9 with five rebounds.
The Oakland City offense was led by Tyler Toopes with 27 points and eight rebounds. J.D. Hoover added 13 points as five members of the Mighty Oaks reached double figures in scoring.
Rose hit seven 3-pointers in the contest and outrebounded Oakland City 35-28. The Engineers built an eight-point halftime lead and pushed the lead to a game-high 25 points at 86-61 before Oakland City rallied to within single digits in the final minute.
Rose-Hulman (1-0) will return to action Friday at DePauw. Oakland City (0-3) will return to action against Welch on Saturday.
