Rose-Hulman came from behind late in the first half and early in the second half to defeat visiting Mount St. Joseph 60-56 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball Saturday afternoon inside Hulbert Arena.
The Lions from Cincinnati led by as many as nine points early and were still up 27-19 before the Engineers closed out the first half with a 10-3 run that cut the lead to 30-29.
Another 10-3 run for Rose opened the second half and the Engineers never trailed again. Late free throws by Trey Wurtz and Jackson Kabrick helped Rose hold off a comeback by the Lions.
Max Chaplin led the winners with 16 points, including 4-for-4 shooting from 3-point range. Dillon Duff scored 10 points and added five rebounds, three steals and two blocks, while Wurtz scored nine and had a career-high 13 rebounds.
Now 6-2 overall and 3-0 in the HCAC, Rose-Hulman hosts Hanover at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Mount St. Joseph is 3-4 and 0-2.
Women's basketball
• Rose-Hulman 76, Mount St. Joseph 63 — In Saturday's women's game in Hulbert Arena, the host Engineers won a second straight conference game as Jamie Baum pumped in a career-high 23 points and Rowan Hein contributed 19 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Rose led by as many as 12 points in the first half, which ended with the Engineers on top 42-32. Mount St. Joseph was still within 65-54 early in the fourth quarter, but Hein hit two free throws, Nola Wilson got a field goal and Baum hit a 3-pointer in a 7-2 run that put the game away.
Rose-Hulman's women are now 4-4, 2-1 in the HCAC, while MSJ is 3-4 and 1-2. Rose plays Wednesday at Hanover.
