Rose-Hulman's football team defended a potential game winning 2-point play with 1:42 remaining in the fourth quarter to earn a 31-30 victory at Trine on Saturday night.
Rose led 31-24 late in the fourth quarter before a 15-yard touchdown pass from Alex Price to Kyran Pearson brought Trine within 31-30. Rather than going for the tie, Trine went for the lead and the Engineer defense pressured Price to force an errant throw on a 2-point play.
Trine went for the onside kick, and Adam Tice-Saliu hauled it in to help Rose-Hulman run the clock. The Thunder had one more possession in its own territory in the final 30 seconds, but the Rose-Hulman defense held to secure the victory.
Shane Welshans rushed for two touchdowns and Andrew Dion passed for one touchdown and rushed for another to key the Engineer offense. Noah Thomas added a 39-yard touchdown reception.
Trine took an early 7-0 lead, capped by an 11-yard touchdown run by Price with 9:03 left in the first quarter.
Rose-Hulman knotted the score at 7-7 late in the first quarter. Dion connected with Welshans on a 65-yard pass to put the Engineers in the red zone. The senior quarterback capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 2:17 left in the opening frame.
Another touchdown run by Price put the Thunder up 14-7 with 12:32 left in the second quarter. Rose-Hulman answered later in the first half to tie the score at 14-14. Thomas hauled in a 39-yard touchdown catch and run on a strike from Dion. Earlier in the drive, Thomas earlier converted a 4th-and-2 with a first down run before scoring with 7:07 left in the first half. Brett Tuttle kicked a 43-yard field goal with 44 seconds left in the first half to give the Engineers a 17-14 lead at the break.
Welshans put Rose-Hulman up 24-14 with 10:35 left in the third quarter with a 7-yard touchdown run. Dion connected with Tice-Saliu on a 17-yard pass to put the Engineers in the red zone and set up the score.
Trine closed the margin to 24-17 at the 7:37 mark of the third quarter on a 28-yard field goal by Ryan Hibbets after Rose-Hulman's defense held the Thunder out of the end zone on a long drive.
Rose-Hulman pushed its lead to 31-17 with 1:41 left in the third quarter on the second touchdown of the half by Welshans, a 1-yard scoring plunge. Xaine Kirby brought the Thunder within 31-24 with 11:40 remaining on a 5-yard scoring run.
After an exchange of punts, Kyzer Bowen recorded a key third-down sack to end a fourth quarter drive for the Thunder with 5:55 remaining.
Rose-Hulman improved to 1-1 on the season, while Trine dropped to 1-1. The Engineers return to action next Saturday with a trip to Michigan to face Hope College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.