Rose-Hulman recorded its first shutout since 2013 and relied on a balanced offensive attack to defeat Rhodes College 30-0 in college football late Saturday night.
Winston Amankwah had the biggest defensive play of the day with a 97-yard interception return for a touchdown. The return marks the second-longest interception return in school history, behind a 100-yard return by Tony Hinkle in 1995.
Offensively, Garrett Wight scored two touchdowns and Noah Thomas added a third as Rose outgained Rhodes 346 yards to 231. Andrew Dion was an efficient 21 of 31 through the air for 197 yards, while the ground game gained 149 yards.
Thomas and Maxwell Hatch led the balanced rushing attack with 41 yards each. Wight added 35 receiving yards. Thomas had a team-best 119 receiving yards on eight recpetions and Adam Sturgeon had six catches for 36 yards.
Defensively, Rose-Hulman held Rhodes to just 8 of 26 passing for 105 yards. The defense also had five sacks, with Tyler Smith having two sacks and Bryce Mefford adding 1.5 sacks to lead the way.
Zach Phillips joined Amankwah with an interception to stop Rhodes drives and the team also had seven pass breakups led by Caleb Brown with two. The defense also had a total of 11 tackles-for-loss.
The Engineers (1-1) will return to action Sept. 28 at Manchester. Rhodes dropped to 0-2.
