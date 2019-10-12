Rose-Hulman relied on a ball control offense to post a 28-14 road victory at Bluffton on Saturday.
The Engineers gained 485 yards on 96 offensive plays and held the ball for 36 minutes, 39 seconds to earn the road victory. The Engineers also gained 32 first downs in the win.
Andrew Dion finished 26-for-43 through the air for 299 yards and two touchdowns to lead the offense. Garrett Wight rushed for 142 yards on 37 carries on a day that featured two rushing and one receiving touchdown. Noah Thomas led the receivers with 14 receptions for 191 yards and one touchdown.
Defensively, Jack Heyl had a team-high six tackles to lead a balanced defensive effort. Jacob Hendrich added five tackles and a team-high two sacks. Zach Phillips grabbed one interception, and Pete Cross had a fumble recovery for the opportunistic defense.
Jake Zimmerman added five receptions for 64 yards, Thomas added 28 rushing yards and Dion rushed for 20 for the Engineer offense.
The score was tied 7-7 after a strong defensive first half by both teams. Wight scored from three yards out to give Rose-Hulman a 7-0 lead, before Bluffton tied the score at 7-7 on a one-yard scoring run with 10 seconds left in the first half.
In the second half, Rose-Hulman scored two touchdowns to take a 20-7 lead after the third quarter. Dion hit Wight on a 10-yard scoring pass with 12:22 left in the third quarter to give Rose-Hulman the lead at 14-7. The edge reached 20-7 on a three-yard pass from Dion to Thomas and the Engineers cruised from there.
Rose-Hulman improved to 3-2 on the season and 2-1 in HCAC play, while Bluffton dropped to 0-5 and 0-2 in league play. The Engineers return to action at Anderson University next weekend.
