Ninth-ranked North Central used 15 3-pointers and a strong defensive effort to defeat visiting Rose-Hulman 77-54 Monday night in men's college basketball.
The Cardinals held the Engineers to 42% shooting from the field and didn't allow a double-figure scorer in improving to 2-1 for the season. Will Clausel had 19 points and Matt Cappelletti 11 for the home team.
Eli Combs led Rose-Hulman with nine points, while Zach Callahan and Terry Hicks scored eight each and John Czarnecki six.
Rose had an early 9-6 lead until North Central went on a 10-2 run. Combs pulled the Engineers within 16-14 midway through the first half, but the Cardinals went on a 15-4 run and led by at least 10 points the rest of the way.
Now 2-3, Rose-Hulman plays Sunday at Albion.
