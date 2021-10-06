Dion uses COVID rule to start fifth season as Rose-Hulman's QB

When Saturday’s homecoming football game rolls around for Rose-Hulman, it likely will be senior Andrew Dion’s 37th career start at quarterback.
Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. against three-time defending Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference champion Hanover at Cook Stadium.
When Dion first arrived from San Diego as a freshman in 2017, Rose coach Jeff Sokol did not start him in the season opener. But Sokol inserted him into the contest in the first quarter to add spark to the offense.
“We didn’t know quickly he would become the starter,” Sokol recalled, “but it happened pretty quick.”
In fact, Dion started the second game of the 2017 campaign and only a couple of minor injuries have kept him out of the lineup since.
“I made the most of it and never looked back,” Dion said.
“He’s got a great feel for playing the position,” Sokol told the Tribune-Star, “and he just throws a really nice ball. He’s really good with making decisions after the snap too.”
Now if you’re good with math — and most Rose-Hulman alums staying in Terre Haute this weekend should be — you’ve probably figured out this is Dion’s fifth season as the Engineers’ starting QB.
How is that possible?
Well, Dion took advantage of the NCAA’s special COVID-19 rule instituted in 2020. It allowed traditional fall athletes to compete in the spring of 2021, which HCAC football did even when a lot of conferences didn’t, and gain one extra year of eligibility if the athlete opted to use it.
During the 2020-21 school year, Rose football had 23 seniors on its roster. After the Engineers concluded their limited spring season with a 4-1 record — their only loss coming at Hanover — Dion was the only senior who made it clear he would use his extra year of eligibility in the fall of 2021.
“It’s always comforting to know you have a quarterback coming back with that much experience,” Sokol admitted.
(Sokol also did not complain when star wide receiver Noah Thomas, Dion’s close friend, became the second 2020-21 senior to accept the extra year of eligibility, making a last-minute decision before preseason training camp started.)
So now the 6-foot-2, 180-pound DIon is one the few fifth-year starting quarterbacks at any level of college football. So far, he’s still making the most of it.
Rose-Hulman is 2-2 overall and won its HCAC opener last Saturday at Defiance by the convincing score of 63-14. Dion attempted only 17 passes but completed 13 of them for four touchdowns and 301 yards.
“He’s been playing his best football,” Sokol said of Dion. “He’s gotten better every week. Part of it is, he’s got great receivers at every position. We’ve got the most explosive group of receivers we’ve ever had. He’s just done a great job of finding the open one.”
Next up is the HCAC coaches’ preseason selection to capture the conference title — again — the Panthers from Hanover, also 2-2 and 1-0 respectively this fall.
“They’ve got a ton of guys back [from the spring season],” Sokol noted. “They’re very good.”
“We’re just trying to take every game in conference one game at a time,” Dion added, using the old-but-true cliche. “We need to play every week like it’s a championship game. That’s been kind of our mindset and that’s what helped us last weekend against Defiance.”
Regardless of what happens this season, DIon plans to graduate with a degree in civil engineering.
So if Dion goes to graduate school in 2022, is there a chance he could play a sixth season with the Engineers?
Sokol and DIon agreed the answer is no, although both laughed and admitted the subject has been discussed.
Dion said his future hopefully will involve building stadiums, which was one reason he chose Rose as his college in 2017.
“I’m just waiting to see where I want to be,” he mentioned, “whether it’s stay in Indiana, go back home to California or choose something else.”
