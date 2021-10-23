Rose-Hulman fifth-year senior Andrew Dion set two school records and graduate student Noah Thomas continued added to his memorable career as the Engineers topped Manchester University 57-14 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference football Saturday afternoon.
Dion completed 15 of 21 passes for 292 yards and six touchdowns on the day and established two career school records along the way. He now holds Rose career records for passing yards (8,568) and passing TDs (84).
Thomas added to his receiving school records with six receptions for 117 yards and three touchdowns. He now holds career school records for career receptions (228) and career receiving yards (3,246) and needs just three TD receptions to set a career school record in that category after his 33rd Saturday.
Rose-Hulman scored 14 points in the first quarter and 28 in the second quarter to take a commanding 42-7 lead at the half. The Engineers continued the strong defense in the second half to put away the 57-14 victory.
Other key offensive performers included Daniel Huery with three catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns, Jailen Hobbs with two catches for 61 yards and one TD and Shane Welshans with 76 rushing yards on 14 carries.
Rose's defense made key plays as part of the victory. Winston Amankwah returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown in the first half, and Tyler Smith returned an interception 22 yards for a score in the second half. Michael Stevens led the team with 11 tackles, three tackles-for-loss and one forced fumble. Tyce Miller contributed two interceptions and Devin Cobb had a team-high two sacks.
Rose-Hulman outgained Manchester 486 yards to 246, with Carmelo Gurley providing the highlight for the Spartans with an 85-yard kickoff return for a score.
The Engineers scored the first three TDs of the game to take a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. Dion connected with Huery on a 35-yard score with 5:58 left in the first quarter, Thomas on a 2-yard pass with 2:57 left in the first quarter and Huery again on a 10-yard pass early in the second quarter.
Manchester's kickoff return trimmed the margin to 21-7, but three more unanswered scores pushed Rose's lead to 42-7 at the half. Dion and Thomas connected on a 27-yard touchdown pass, Amankwah had his 25-yard interception return and Dion and Thomas finished the first-half scoring with a 15-yard strike.
In the second half, Dion and Hobbs connected on a 54-yard TD pass with 14:18 left in the third quarter to make the score 48-7. A 32-yard field goal by Jonathan Oliger and the 22-yard interception return for Smith capped the Engineer scoring.
Rose-Hulman (5-2 overall, 4-0 HCAC) will return home to face Bluffton in the annual Hall of Fame Game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Manchester dropped to 2-5 and 2-2 respectively.
The Engineers lead Mount St. Joseph (3-0 HCAC) by one-half game for first place in the conference standings.
