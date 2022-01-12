Despite Chaplin's 21 points, Rose men lose on road

Manchester relied on hot shooting behind the 3-point arc to pick up a 73-69 victory over Rose-Hulman in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball Wednesday night.
Manchester hit 15 three-point shots in a game that featured several scoring streaks.
The teams were tied 36-36 at the half before Rose opened the second half on a 13-2 run to take a 49-38 lead. Max Chaplin, who scored a career-high 21 points on the night, had five points in the rally and Trey Wurtz scored six points in the spurt.
Manchester answered with a 22-4 run to take a 60-53 lead with 10:00 left. Rose-Hulman fought back with an 8-0 run of its own to take a 61-60 lead on two free throws by Chaplin at the 5:20 mark.
Down the stretch, Manchester relied on the 3-point shot to built a 72-67 lead. Chaplin hit two free throws to bring the Engineers within 3 points at 72-69, and Rose had a 3-point try of its own in the final seconds to force overtime that rimmed out.
Chaplin tallied career-high totals of 21 points and six rebounds on 6-for-14 shooting from the field and 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.
Terry Hicks added a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Brandon Christlieb led Manchester with 17 points. Ty Lynas had 14 and Logan Willoughby add 13.
Manchester improved to 6-8 overall and 5-2 in the HCAC. Rose-Hulman (8-4, 4-2) will return home to face Defiance at 3 p.m. Saturday at Hulbert Arena.
