A 73-yard touchdown connection from Miguel Robertson to Daniel Huery in the first 62 seconds of the second half Saturday gave visiting Rose-Hulman a 14-3 lead over DePauw in college football Saturday afternoon at Blackstock Stadium.
But the Engineers couldn't score again, and DePauw got the final two touchdowns of the game to escape with a 17-14 nonconference victory. It was a second consecutive loss at DePauw for Rose-Hulman, which had its 2021 playoff season ended there last fall.
Rose got an interception by Tyce Miller and a blocked field-goal attempt by Kyzer Bowen as the game was scoreless throughout much of the first half. Chaikou Sow also had a fumble recovery.
The Engineers answered a Tiger field goal by scoring on the last play of the first half, Robertson finding Adam Tice-Saliu for a 37-yard touchdown pass as time expired, but after the pass to Heury, DePauw got a touchdown pass from Wally Renie to Northview graduate Trey Shaw, then a game-winning 7-yard touchdown run by Renie.
Robertson finished 15 of 28 through the air for 246 yards and two touchdowns. Huery made nine receptions for 148 yards, Tice-Saliu three receptions for 69 yards and Grant Ripperda added 48 rushing yards on 18 carries. Bowen had 14 tackles.
Rose-Hulman has its home opener at 7 p.m. next Saturday against Trine.
