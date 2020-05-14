Last week in this space, I joked about Jeff Jenkins being at Rose-Hulman for so long that Art Nehf claimed Jenkins was the best baseball coach he ever played for.
Don’t worry, I won’t quit my day job (or night job in my case).
While many longtime residents are familiar with who Nehf was, it occurred to me that our younger readers may have drawn a blank on that reference. So before we get to our Daily Top 5, allow me to provide a virtual history lesson.
Nehf was born in Terre Haute in 1892. He graduated from Rose Polytechnic Institute (which later became Rose-Hulman) in 1914 with a degree in electrical engineering. Along the way, he became such a baseball standout that decades later the institute named its current field — located on the north side of U.S. 40 in eastern Vigo County — after Nehf.
The 5-foot-9 Nehf played 15 seasons in the major leagues (1915-29) with the Boston Braves, New York Giants, Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs, compiling a career record of 184-120 with a 3.20 earned-run average and 844 strikeouts. The left-hander started on the mound to win the clinching games of back-to-back World Series (1921 and 1922) for the Giants. He also pitched for the Giants in the 1923 and 1924 Series.
It should be no surprise that Nehf owns a bunch of Rose baseball records. He died of cancer in December 1960 at the age of 68.
I could go on about Nehf — he was one of only 20 athletes unanimously selected by a Tribune-Star/community panel in late 1999 as ranking among the best from Vigo County during the 20th Century — but I still have the Daily Top 5 to unveil. Today, it lists Rose-Hulman’s best non-pitchers since Jenkins became coach in 1990.
Our honorable mentions are Chris Stemple (2008-11), Kevin Kluemper (1988-91), Zach Trusk (2014-17), Andrew Tochterman (1998-2001), Cort Sevens (2001-04), David Burnside (2016-19), Brad Jones (2002-5), Mike Krueger (1997-2000) and Matt Salisbury (2004-07).
Now here are the final five (six if you count ties):
No. 4B Chandler Kent (2007-10) — “Great third baseman,” Jenkins opened. “He was overlooked on a team with two others in this Top 5, but he was one of the smartest and toughest players to ever play at Rose-Hulman. He had surgeries on both shoulders during his career but never missed a game.”
No. 4A Mike Kovacs (2008-11) — “He’s probably the best defensive outfielder to play at Rose-Hulman,” Jenkins noted. “He’s also top 10 [in school history] in doubles, runs batted in, runs and games played. He hit one of the longest home runs I’ve seen here with a broken wrist.”
Kovacs appeared in more games — 176 — than any other baseball player in school history.
No. 3B Scott Tourville (2002-05) — “He was one of best, if not the best hitters, to ever play here,” Jenkins insisted. “An opposing coach once said he feared him the most because he barreled up every ball he hit. Top 10 in five [offensive] categories. He hit the farthest ball I have ever seen [by a Rose player] at Oglethorpe that cleared the gate to enter the college well beyond the right-field fence. He’s also a Rose-Hulman Athletic Hall of Fame member.”
No. 3A Matt Moore (2001-04) — “He was one of the most powerful hitters of all time with a cannon of an arm [from the outfield],” Jenkins said. “He’s also top 10 in five different categories and a Rose-Hulman Athletic Hall of Fame member.”
Moore ended up with the highest career slugging percentage in school history — .713. After he graduated from Rose, he played independent league baseball in 2010 and 2011.
No. 2. Keenan Long (2008-10) — “He was a tremendous defensive catcher but also top 10 in six offensive categories, despite only playing three years at Rose-Hulman after transferring from Northwestern University,” Jenkins pointed out. “He played with tremendous energy, led the team to three straight NCAA [Division III] tournaments and would own almost every school record if not for his teammate and the No. 1 selection [see next paragraph].”
The 6-2, 235-pound Long tied Moore’s school record for most career home runs with 24.
No. 1. Tim Tepe (2007-10) — “He was offensively and defensively the most complete player ever to play at Rose-Hulman,” Jenkins emphasized. “He’s ranked in nine top-10 categories, No. 1 in four of those. He was one of the toughest players to suit up for the Engineers. He hit .500 during the regular season as a junior [in 2009] and was a four-year starter.”
In these Rose career offensive categories, Tepe ranks No. 1 in RBIs (175), No. 1 in runs (163), No. 1 in hits (244), No. 1 in total bases (376), No. 1 in doubles (60), No. 2 in batting average (.411), No. 3 in slugging percentage (.634), tied for No. 4 in triples (nine) and tied for No. 4 in homers with Rob Nichols (18).
In 2009, Tepe finished that memorable season with a school-record .489 batting average.
