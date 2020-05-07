When trying to determine the best Rose-Hulman baseball pitchers since 1990, the best person to ask for advice was obvious.
That would be Jeff Jenkins, the Engineers' only head coach in that sport since 1990. In 31 seasons at the helm, he had a mere five in which his team did NOT reach or surpass the 20-victory mark. And one of them was 2020 when Rose played only seven games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jenkins has been at Rose-Hulman so long that Art Nehf once claimed Jenkins was the best coach he ever played for. (OK, maybe I made that up.)
On a serious note, Jenkins found it difficult to narrow this list down to five. In fact, he cleverly snuck in two names at the Nos. 4 and 5 positions. So we'll include seven overall.
Before that, Jenkins wanted to credit these pitchers as honorable mentions — Matt Sims (1995-98), Luke Buehler (2017-20 and was off to a 2-0 start this season), Dave Gowans (1989-92), Tim Watson (1990-93), Sam Deters (2005-08), Shawn Smith (2002-05) and Robert Chandler (1999-2002).
Now here we go with our list of "best Rose-Hulman baseball pitchers since 1990":
• No. 5B Nathan Soyer (2002-05) — "He is probably the most consistent pitcher I’ve ever had," Jenkins told the Tribune-Star. "He was always counted on to take the ball as the No. 1 [starter]. A four-year starter and an Athletic Hall of Fame member, he was the ace of our staff when we compiled the best single-season record in school history at 36-8 [2004].
In Rose career totals, Soyer is tied for eighth in wins with 21 and fourth in complete games with 16.
• No. 5A Michael Matsui (2005-08) — "Ultimate competitor," Jenkins opened with this two-word description. "Not big but powerful and a great fielder who also played second base. He got stronger [as a pitcher] as the game progressed and was always at his peak at the end, never tired and got better the longer he went. He was always willing to take the ball in any situation. He would play second base and start on the mound in the second game of a doubleheader."
Matsui is tied for eighth (with Soyer) in school history in career wins with 21. His 10 victories in 2008 tied for the third most in a season at Rose.
• No. 4B Karson Nixon (2013-16) — "Karson was 6-foot-6 and could be overpowering," Jenkins said. "He had the ability to strike out the side at any time. Another great athlete, had a tremendously high ceiling. He could beat anyone in the country on any given day with overpowering stuff. A four-year starter and was dominate all four years as he led Rose-Hulman to the regional championship games as a sophomore and senior."
Nixon's 22 career triumphs are tied for fifth most and his 228 career strikeouts rank fourth in Rose history.
• No. 4A Alec McNally (2013-16) — "Alec was in the same class as Karson," Jenkins noted. "He started out as a closer and set school records for saves and appearances. He was converted to a starter his senior year and didn’t miss a beat. He became the No. 1 starter for the team that went to the regional finals in 2016. He wasn’t overpowering but was always confident he would win and would always want to pitch in the biggest games."
McNally posted the second-lowest career earned-run average (with a minimum of 60 innings pitched) at 2.10 and the second-most saves with 16 in school history. In 2014, he set the Rose single-season record for saves with nine.
• No. 3 Derek Eitel (2007-10) — "He was a great athlete and also a starting quarterback for the football team all four years he attended Rose-Hulman," Jenkins pointed out. "He was our No. 1 starter for four years and won the first regional game for Rose-Hulman with a complete-game 13-strikeout performance against Calvin College [in May 2008]. He was a 17th-round draft pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks and enjoyed a nine-year minor-league career, making it to Class AAA, and was named an All-Star at that level."
As you'll notice, the top three on this list — including Eitel from Marshall, Ill. — originated from the Wabash Valley. He is tied for most victories in school history with 29, tied for most games started as a pitcher with 44 and has the second-most strikeouts with 299. In 2009, he posted 10 victories, the third-highest total ever at Rose. The season before that, he had nine victories, tied for sixth in school history. In 2010, he struck out 92 batters, the third-highest single-season total for the Engineers.
• No. 2 Eric Tryon (1994-97) — "A great left-handed pitcher and a local product from Terre Haute North High School, Eric was college-ready as soon as he arrived at Rose-Hulman," Jenkins mentioned. "He was also an outfielder and designated hitter. He had great command and was a No. 1 [starting pitcher] as soon as he arrived. He played in a regional and was a unanimous conference MVP. Signed by the Cincinnati Reds, he played a couple seasons in Class A and AA."
Tryon is tied with Eitel for most career wins (29). He's also first in career strikeouts (331), first in career shutouts (nine), tied for first with Eitel in career games started (44), second in career complete games (30) and fourth in career ERA (2.60). In 1996, he finished 11-1, posting the second-most victories in a season in school history, while tossing four shutouts (tied for second most) and striking out 103 batters (second most).
Unrelated to his pitching skills, the sweet-swinging Tryon still owns Rose's record for most hits in one game with six (1996 vs. Earlham).
• No. 1 Andy Cain (1996-99) — "Another great local Terre Haute North product, Andy was never overpowering but was the most confident pitcher to ever take the mound for Rose," Jenkins insisted. "He put together the best single season in history as a senior, going 14-2 with a 1.42 ERA and 132 strikeouts [plus five shutouts and 15 complete games] along with only 16 walks. He had a great pick-off move and outstanding control. Opposing teams would see a pitcher who looked hittable and nine innings later would realize he was almost unhittable. An opposing coach once summarized a shutout by Andy against his team as “a work of art, he is like an artist who has perfected his craft when he pitches.”
Besides the school-record statistics Jenkins already mentioned, Cain finished his Rose-Hulman career as No. 3 in victories (28), No. 1 in ERA (1.99), No. 1 in complete games (31), tied for No. 2 in shutouts (seven), No. 3 in strikeouts (258) and tied for No. 4 in games started (38). And on April 17, 1999, Cain fanned 17 Centre batters, falling one short of the single-game school record set by ... none other than Art Nehf in 1911.
