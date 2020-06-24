No matter what your profession is, it's nice to see your work recognized and appreciated.
This example occurred after one of my Daily Top 5 lists on Rose-Hulman football appeared in the sport section a few weeks ago. That story triggered a friendly email from former Rose football coach Joe Touchton, who guided the Engineers for five seasons (1977-81).
Even though Touchton left Terre Haute years ago — a member of the Rose Athletic Hall of Fame, he is currently senior vice president of investments for First Heartland Wealth Management of Raymond James in Carmel — he still reads the Tribune-Star online.
See, millennials? It's still cool to read the newspaper.
Anyway, Touchton expressed gratitude that Rose-Hulman football was among the topics we've used to create sports content during the coronavirus era. But the previous two Rose football lists only included players dating back to 1990, so Touchton offered to submit a list of the best players from his coaching tenure and even a few from before he took charge.
Because this era occurred before I ever saw a single Rose-Hulman sporting event, I'll leave out personal commentary on these players. Instead I'll trust Touchton's judgment, considering four of his five teams finished with winning records and the other (his first) went 5-5.
That's the set-up. Now here is the Top 5:
• No. 5. Gary Lee (1972-75) — Another Rose Athletic Hall of Fame inductee, Lee was a first-team All-College Athletic Conference (CAC) quarterback in 1975, leading the Engineers to their second straight league title.
Lee ranks among the school's top passers, despite playing just 17 games at QB. His 22 career touchdown passes are tied for 10th on the school's all-time list.
He also was an NCAA Division III honorable-mention All-American in 1975 as a quarterback and that team's Most Valuable Player.
• No. 4. Rod Schrader (1980-83) — Another Rose Athletic Hall of Fame inductee, Schrader ranks ninth in rushing yards (2,485) and is tied for ninth in rushing TDs (24) in school history.
A two-time team MVP and a two-time All-CAC running back, Schrader was a Division III honorable-mention All-American in 1983. He once rushed for 223 yards in a game against Washington (St. Louis) University in 1982.
• No. 3. Gary Ellis (1974-77) — Yet another Rose Athletic Hall of Fame inductee (see a trend here?), Ellis was named MVP of the '77 team (Touchton's first).
He still owns three school records — career interceptions (25), season interceptions (nine in 1976, tied twice since then) and game interceptions (four vs. Southwestern in 1976, tied by Justin Blomenberg in 1998).
• No. 2. Mark Gibson (1972-75) — Guess what? Gibson is a member of the Rose Athletic Hall of Fame too.
A two-time AP honorable-mention small-school All-American, he earned the honor as an offensive lineman in 1974 and as a defensive lineman in 1975. And he was a first-team all-CAC noseguard for his senior season (1975).
The versatile Gibson helped lead the team to CAC titles in 1974 and 1975 when Bob Bergman served as the Engineers' head coach.
Gibson also was an All-District 21 NAIA selection as an offensive lineman in 1973.
• No. 1. Scott Lindner (1977-80) — If Lindner is not in the Rose Athletic Hall of Fame, something's wrong. (Don't worry, he is.)
A two-time team MVP (1978 and '80) as a defensive end, Lindner was a Division III second-team All-American in 1980.
One of the top student-athletes in school history, he earned first-team GTE Academic All-American status in 1979 and 1980.
An All-CAC defensive lineman in 1978, '79 and '80, Lindner graduated with 230 career unassisted tackles, still a school record.
