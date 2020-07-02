John Mutchner has been known around the Wabash Valley for building quality homes since the late 1980s.
In fact, it's been so long since he guided the Rose-Hulman men's basketball team that plenty of Terre Haute residents in their 20s and 30s don't realize he used to be a coach.
Now 86, Mutchner did so well in his "first job" that he ended up as the Engineers' all-time victories leader with 340 between 1963 and 1988 (25 seasons).
Considering I've already written a Daily Top 5 for Rose-Hulman's best men's basketball players since 1990, which covered the Jim Shaw and Rusty Loyd coaching eras, I figured it's time to give Mutchner's best athletes some publicity, especially since he still lives in Terre Haute.
So, after a nice phone conversation with Mutchner, we came up with the following honorable mentions from the 1963-88 time frame — Jim Pettee (1964-68), George Shaver (1965-69), Tom Butwin (1967-71), Mike Griggs (1973-77), Roger Edelbrock (1974-78), Mark Givan (1976-80), Ron Dale (1977-81), Paul Wagner (1978-82), Dean Stanley (1980-84), David Urbanek (1984-88) and Britt Petty (1987-91).
Petty, a former Terre Haute North High School standout, is a unique situation.
He played only his freshman year for Mutchner before Mutchner retired and was replaced by Bill Fenlon. When the Tribune-Star did its previous Daily Top 5 on Rose's best players since 1990 in mid-April, Loyd and I didn't think to include Petty because three years of his college career were played under Fenlon (with Shaw serving as an assistant part of that time).
But Petty should be mentioned in at least one of these stories. After all, he remains Rose-Hulman's No. 3 all-time scoring leader with 1,868 points and No. 1 all-time 3-point maker with 245. If Shaw were still alive, he'd be cussing me out for omitting Petty. So here ya go, Jim. Petty is listed in the honorable mention here, although he would likely be in the all-time Top 5 conversation if we combined eras.
Now here is the Top 5 list from the Mutchner era (all of whom are members of the Rose Athletic Hall of Fame):
• No. 5 Dave Strange (1977-81) — A member of the 1977-78 and 1980-81 squads that qualified for the NCAA Division III tournament, Strange ranks seventh in school in points with 1,620, third in free throws made with 330 and third in free-throw percentage at .840.
An All-Collegiate Athletic Conference performer, he helped the Engineers to a record of 69-39 over his four-year career as a starter.
• (tie) No. 2 Dave Sutherland (1974-78) — Named Most Valuable Player of Rose's 1977-78 team, he ranks among Rose-Hulman's best all-around players with career totals of 1,752 points (fourth most) and 1,098 rebounds (third most).
Sutherland was a starter on the 1976-77 team that finished with a 24-4 record after advancing to the Division III tournament semifinals.
"He was the best rebounding forward we've ever had and he was a pure shooter," Mutchner recalled.
• (tie) No. 2 Steve Van Dyck (1973-77) — The No. 2 leading scorer in Rose-Hulman history with 1,909 points, he also grabbed the 10th-most rebounds (714) and played in the second-most games (112).
Van Dyck was a three-time team MVP for his sophomore, junior and senior seasons. He started with Sutherland on that 1976-77 team that went 24-4.
"He was a 6-5 wingman who played a lot of guard," Mutchner noted.
• (tie) No. 2 Tom Curry (1963-67) — Having led the Engineers to a 1966-67 Prairie Conference championship, he's still No. 2 in rebounds (1,152) and No. 9 in points (1,483) in school history.
A three-time Rose MVP, Curry started all 78 games during his four-year career. He once had 26 rebounds in a game against Earlham.
"He was a very good rebounder and scorer," Mutchner reflected. "He was the first cornerstone for building the program."
• No. 1 Don Ings (1966-70) — A 1970 graduate who later became Rose-Hulman's chairman of the Board of Trustees, he was quite a whiz on the old Shook Fieldhouse basketball court too.
Still owner of the all-time scoring mark with 2,083 points, the 6-foot-2 Ings also ranks No. 1 in field goals made (868, remember there were no 3-pointers during that era) and No. 2 in free throws made (347). He was team MVP in 1968-69, the season during which he scored a school-record 46 points in a game against Blackburn.
Incidentally, four of the top seven single-game scoring marks in Rose history still belong to Ings.
"He was an unusual talent for Division III ... unbelievably quick," Mutchner said in praise of Ings. "For the right coach and the right program, he had Division I talent on the offensive end."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.