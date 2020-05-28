Since these Tribune-Star Daily Top 5 lists debuted in mid-March, when the sports world was rocked by the coronavirus pandemic, there have been some close calls between Nos. 1 and 2.
Today's is NOT one of them.
I won't try to make everyone wait until the jump page to see who No. 1 is. That spot on "the best Rose-Hulman track and field athletes since Larry Cole replaced the legendary Bill Welch as coach in 2004" clearly belongs to Liz Evans.
After all, Evans earned five NCAA Division III national championships in the women's high jump (indoor/outdoor as a sophomore in 2011, indoor/outdoor as a junior in 2012 and outdoor in 2013). More details on her will appear when her turn comes up.
First, here are some honorable mentions submitted by Cole: Creasy Clauser (2010-13), Trey Sykes (2016-19), Ryann-Rebecca Montgomery (2011-14) and Nathan Schrader (2017-20).
Incidentally, before I begin the countdown from Nos. 5 to 1, Cole himself deserves plenty of credit. In the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC), his men's track teams have won 12 consecutive outdoor titles (probably would have been 13 if the meet had taken place this year) and 10 straight indoor championships.
Meanwhile, his women's squads have captured indoor HCAC crowns in 2011, 2018 and 2019 and an outdoor conference championship in 2018.
In the classroom, Cole's crews have produced 12 Division III Academic All-Americans.
Not too shabby.
Now on to the Top 5:
• No. 5 Eric Fiacable (2016-19) — He was a 2018 NCAA Division III All-American in the men's hammer throw and set school records in that event (195 feet, 9 inches) and the 35-pound weight throw (58-10, since broken by 3/4 of an inch by Schrader in 2020). He's a six-time HCAC champion and a three-time HCAC Field Athlete of the Year.
"He was the most versatile [Rose-Hulman] thrower in this era," Cole pointed out. "He surprised the entire field at the NCAA outdoor championships in 2018 when he finished fourth in the hammer [after leading going into the final throws]."
• No. 4 Derek Bischak (2008-11) — He was a Division III qualifier in the indoor mile and outdoor 1,500 meters and set school records in records in both events (3 minutes, 50.76 seconds in the 1,500 and 4:13.84 in the mile) in 2011.
"He was our finest middle-distance runner in this era," Cole said. "He made dramatic improvement throughout his career at Rose. He ran the equivalent of a 4:06 mile during his senior season [converted from the 1,500]."
Cole also mentioned that Bischak was/is an avid auto racing fan, having grown up in the Angola area racing midget cars. "He's still actively involved in the sport today," the veteran coach noted.
• No. 3 Lauren London (2016-19) — London was a 13-time HCAC champion while establishing six school records. She was the 2019 HCAC Track and Field Athletes of the Year, the only athlete in conference history to accomplish this feat.
"She had arguably the greatest individual-performance day in the history of Rose-Hulman track and field at the 2019 HCAC indoor championships," Cole emphasized. "London set five school records, won four individual HCAC championships and set two HCAC meet records.
"Like Sutton Coleman [see No. 2], she was the most versatile athlete in this era [competing in the hurdles, sprints, relays and jumps]."
• No. 2 Sutton Coleman (2009-12) — Coleman is a seven-time Division III All-American and the 2012 Division III indoor national runner-up in the men's 60-meter high hurdles, finishing in a time of 8.01. He also had a fourth-place finish in the 2011 Division III outdoor national championships in the 400 hurdles.
Coleman set school records in the 60 hurdles (8.01 indoors in 2012), 110 high hurdles (14.30 outdoors in 2012), 200 (22.21 indoors in 2012 and 21.90 outdoors in 2012) and helped two 4x400 relay squads establish school records (3:22.34 indoors in 2011 and 3:15.21 outdoors in 2011).
"He was named to the HCAC Athletes of the Decade team [for the 2008-09 through 2018-19 seasons]," Cole noted. "He was our most versatile athlete in this era [hurdles, sprints, relays and jumps]."
• No. 1 Liz Evans (2010-13) — A 2009 graduate of North Knox High School, Evans was an NCAA Division III All-American all eight times she qualified for the national championships in the women's high jump.
As mentioned earlier, she won the title five of those times. Her final Division III championship in May 2013 at La Crosse, Wis., occurred after she cleared 5 feet, 10 1/2 inches.
Evans accomplished the first 6-foot women's high jump in Division III history. She's still ranked No. 7 all time in Division III in the women's indoor high jump and No. 1 all time in the women's outdoor high jump.
"Like Sutton Coleman, she was named to the HCAC Athletes of the Decade team," Cole said.
"Both [Coleman and Evans] were outstanding leaders for our programs — not vocal leaders, but led by example. I don’t recall Liz or Sutton ever having a 'bad practice.' Great work ethics. Both excelled at their best in the championship environment. Sutton was so versatile [that] our staff had to limit his events at conference time. He literally could have qualified in any event he chose to compete in for our program. A true team man."
Evans, a Bicknell native, didn't quit high-jumping after she graduated from Rose-Hulman with degrees in mathematics and electrical engineering in 2013. In recent years at the USA Track and Field Championships, some of her best finishes included 10th indoors in 2020, seventh outdoors in 2019, ninth indoors (while injured) in 2019, eighth outdoors and eighth indoors in 2018, seventh outdoors and seventh indoors in 2017, 10th outdoors in 2015, third indoors in 2015, sixth indoors in 2014 and seventh outdoors in 2013.
Currently training for the 2021 and 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, the 29-year-old Evans is working as a volunteer jumps coach for the Engineers among her four jobs.
