Over the last three decades, I’ve covered quite a few Rose-Hulman men’s basketball games — inside the ancient Shook Fieldhouse that got torn down and the modern Rose-Hulman Sports & Recreation Center that replaced it in 1997.
I caught a little bit of the end of the John Mutchner coaching era, which lasted from 1963 to 1988. After that, it went from Bill Fenlon to Bill Perkins to the late, great Jim Shaw to the current coach, Rusty Loyd.
And let’s be real. Everyone knows Rose-Hulman is an NCAA Division III institute that’s known more for popping out engineers than NBA players. Still, the level of play — especially the shooting — can be very entertaining on good nights.
For this Daily Top 5, I asked Loyd on short notice to help me with this list — best Rose-Hulman men’s basketball players since 1990.
• No. 5 Philip Griffith — Loyd pointed out that this 2005 graduation was a conference player of the year and a recent inductee in the Rose Athletics Hall of Fame.
He scored 1,103 points with 519 rebounds for the Shaw-coached Engineers.
• No. 4 Munchie Muskeyvalley — “He was a one-man wrecking crew offensively,” said Loyd, who had been an assistant for Shaw before he became head coach.
“He could score at all three levels and just created havoc for opposing defenses. Coach Shaw built his offense around Munchie and he didn’t disappoint. He should have been [Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference] POY [Player of the Year] twice.”
This stylish guard also had the coolest name in Rose basketball history.
• No. 3. Craig McGee — “I’m not sure he doesn’t turn out to be No. 1, but right now, he is No. 3,” Loyd said of the 6-foot guard who will be back for his senior season in 2020-21 if the world doesn’t come to an end.
“Over 1,000 points, 400 rebounds and 400 assists in his career and no other Rose player has ever done that,” Loyd continued. “He has the only career triple-doubles in school history [two]. He’s just a statistical anomaly and he is a great defensive player to go along with that. He should end his career with 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists. Has a chance to be two-time [HCAC] Player of the Year and a chance to play in the D3 All-Star Game.”
• No. 2. Bryan Egli — Loyd started by listing some of Egli’s accolades: Division III All-American, three-time first-team all conference and 1999 Columbus Multimedia NCAA Division III National Player of the Year.
Loyd forgot to mention that Egli played shortstop for David Hughes’ slowpitch softball team, but I’ll forgive him for that. Egli also is the only Wabash Valley athlete on this list, graduating from West Vigo High School in 1995.
Another member of the Rose-Hulman Athletics Hall of Fame and a 2000 graduate, he is fifth in school history with 1,745 points and had a single-game high of 44 points at DePauw.
“I know he is arguably the best scorer in school history [only argument comes from Don Ings], but he was a liability on defense,” Loyd said bluntly. “If you see James Harden as the NBA MVP, then you will think Egli is No. 1 [on this list]. If you like LeBron James, you would pick Craig McGee as No. 1. If you like Giannis Antetokounmpo [who is just as good on defense as on offense] as the MVP, then you pick...
• No. 1. Julian Strickland — A two-time HCAC Player of the Year and a two-time DIII All-American, he played at Rose from 2011 to 2014.
“He played in the Reese’s All-Star Game and was a 1,000-point scorer,” Loyd noted. “He was the best combination offensive/defensive player I have seen in my time at Rose. He could DOMINATE a game on defense. His team led the country in points-per-game allowed his junior year by giving up only 51.8 and he was the catalyst.
“His offensive numbers were skewed to the negative because Coach Shaw’s pace was so slow and deliberate. His senior year team averaged 68 points per game and he averaged 23.1, which was 33.9 percent of the points. If he played on my team this past season and averaged 33.9 percent of our points, he would have averaged 24.3.
“Shaw said this at Julian’s senior banquet, “I never thought I would say this about anyone other than Bryan Egli, but he [Julian Strickland] is the best player in school history.”
