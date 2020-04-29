It’s hard to believe that the Rose-Hulman women’s basketball program will be celebrating the 25-year anniversary of its debut later this year, if ... well, you know the if.
I remember posing with the seven young ladies on that inaugural 1995-96 team for a photo before their first home game inside historic Shook Fieldhouse. I wish I could still find that pic.
Obviously, the female Engineers have come a loooong way since that 0-20 season.
And that is how we’re transitioning to today’s Daily Top 5 — the best five women’s basketball players in Rose history.
Because there were some seasons that I saw few or no Rose-Hulman games in the last 25 years, I solicited the help of current women’s coach Jon Prevo, who just concluded his 14th season at the helm.
Before that, Prevo was a Rose men’s assistant coach for 12 seasons. So he’s seen all of the Rose-Hulman women play and practice, whether he was their coach or not.
So here goes “our” Top 5 list (but mostly Prevo’s):
• No. 5 Amanda Speich (1995-99) — “Amanda was one of our pioneers with our first women’s basketball teams,” Prevo pointed out. “She did it all for her team.”
Speich, now Amanda Witter, is third in career points with 1,411 and sixth in career rebounds with 623 in school history.
She also was first female athlete inducted into the Rose-Hulman Athletic Hall of Fame.
• No. 4 Suzy Carlson (2003-07) — “Suzy is the best shooter that I have had the opportunity to coach,” Prevo emphasized. “She was a two-time NCAA Division III statistical national champion — in 3-point accuracy [2004-05] and free-throw accuracy [2005-06].”
Carlson, now Suzy Sundling, also is a member of Rose-Hulman Athletic Hall of Fame. Among the institute’s all-time leaders in several categories, she is No. 5 in points with 1,311, No. 4 in field-goal percentage at .469, No. 2 in assists with 320, No. 1 in 3-point field-goal percentage at .478 and No. 1 in free-throw percentage at .890.
• No. 3 Ally Bromenschenkel (2015-19) — “Ally was the most versatile player I have had,” Prevo said. “She could defend anyone we put her on and she was the most unselfish player that wanted to do what was best for the team.”
Bromenschenkel, who got to play with her twin sister Abby throughout college, finished fifth at Rose in career blocked shots with 116, fourth in career points with 1,409, third in career rebounds with 840 and first in career field-goal percentage at .531. She also was a second-team Academic All-American in 2019.
• No. 2 Alisa Dickerson (2008-12) — “Alisa was the toughest player, both mentally and physically,” Prevo maintained. “She grew up competing against older brothers that beat up on her. Her dad [Joe] was a football coach. Alisa got her toughness, though. from her mom [Debbie], a fighter but with the heart of a saint.”
Dickerson, now Alisa Stoops, sits first in career assists (327), second in career points (1,417), fourth in career rebounds (772), fourth in career blocks (140), fifth in career steals (142), third in career 3-point field-goal percentage (.373) and fifth in career free-throw percentage (.777) among all Rose-Hulman women’s players. She also was a second-team Academic All-American in 2012.
• No. 1 Rebekah Forsyth (2003-07) — “Rebekah was a gamer,” Prevo recalled. “She is the one person that if I needed a bucket to win a game, Rebekah would be that person. I have coached some great ones, but she would be that person I would want to put the game on the line at the end.”
Forsyth, now Rebekah Wojak, is Rose’s career leader in points (1,779) and rebounds (1,062) along with No. 7 in field-goal percentage (.458), No. 4 in free-throw percentage (.782), No. 5 in assists (216), No. 8 in blocks (93), No. 2 in steals (185) and No. 1 in double-doubles (55). Another Rose-Hulman Athletic Hall of Famer, she also was an All-Region player along with a four-time all-conference performer during her career.
And if you’re a longtime follower of North Central sports, the one in Farmersburg, you’d appreciate that Rebekah finished with a school-record 1,730 points during her career with the Thunderbirds.
