I started covering Rose-Hulman football a few decades ago, at least occasionally, right around the time I became a full-time sports reporter in 1988.
Since then, the Engineers have enjoyed several winning seasons. And even the ones that weren't above .500 were still fun to cover because efficient sports information directors Dale Long, the late Darin Bryan and Kevin Lanke always provided accurate official statistics immediately following home games at Cook Stadium.
Every single head coach during that span has been professional to deal with as well — from Scott Duncan (who later became my financial advisor) to Russ Mollet to Ted Karras Jr. (who had his father and retired 1960s Chicago Bears offensive lineman Ted Karras Sr. among his assistant coaches), Steve Englehart (whom I covered as a high school quarterback at Terre Haute North), one-year interim coach Jayson Martin (who went 6-4 in 2010) and the current man in charge, Jeff Sokol.
Since Sokol debuted in 2011, six of his nine seasons at the helm have ended with winning records. From 2015 through 2017, his teams finished 8-2, 8-3 and 8-2 respectively. The Engineers' 2016 squad even qualified for the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Sokol, Lanke and longtime Rose baseball coach/athletic director Jeff Jenkins (who formerly served as a football assistant to Duncan in the 1990s) recently got together and helped me come up with today's Daily Top 5 — Rose-Hulman's best offensive football players since 1990.
Honorable mentions are quarterback Derek Eitel (2006-09), option QB Eric Hyten (1996-99), running back Charlie Key (2002-05), wide receiver Aaron Abbott (2012-15), wide receiver Alec Fisher (2013-16) and wide receiver/tight end Reed Eason (2007-10).
Eitel, who pitched on Rose's baseball teams in the late 2000s, has now been mentioned in two of my Tribune-Star Daily Top 5 stories. And for that honor, he will receive ... not a daggone thing, lol. (Sorry, I've got a lot of bills.)
Now here comes today's Top 5:
• No. 5 Anthony Hammack (1991-94) — A fullback who earned All-American honors as a senior in 1994 when he finished with 1,182 career rushing yards, Hammack ranks third in school history with 2,830 career rushing yards.
• No. 4 Noah Thomas (2017-hopefully 2020) — A speedy wide receiver who has another season ahead of him (if the coronavirus or rioting don't wipe out all of us), Thomas already owns the two highest single-season receiving records. A multi-sport standout, he also is the school record holder the 100-meter dash. If his senior football season goes well, he could be the No. 1 or 2 pick if we do this again in May 2021. (But let's hope we have plenty of real sports to cover instead.)
• No. 3 Greg Rosinski (1992-1995) — A beefy offensive lineman, Rosinski was an NCAA Division III third-team All-American as a junior and senior in 1994 and 1995 respectively. He helped the 1994 team surpass 400 rushing yards in a game three times. During that era, the Engineers' running attack was nicknamed "Ground Rose."
• No. 2 Austin Swenson (2013-16) — This gunslinging quarterback is the Rose-Hulman career leader in passing yards with 8,293 and passing touchdowns with 81, 29 more than the previous mark. Swenson exploded onto the scene with 603 yards and seven touchdowns in his second collegiate start. He finished his career by leading the 2016 team to Rose’s first-ever Division III playoff appearance in football.
"Austin made the largest physical improvement between his freshman year and sophomore year I have ever seen," Sokol mentioned. "He was a spindly little freshman who worked really hard to become the starter and someone who could handle the physicality of a college football season as a sophomore. You didn’t want to sleep on his speed either. Although we didn’t ask him to run the ball much, when he did, he was a legitimate threat."
• No. 1 Kyle Kovach (2009-12) — This elusive running back remains the Rose career leader in rushing yards (3,631) and rushing touchdowns (39). He led the country in all-purpose yards in 2011 and was an Associated Press Little All-American.
"Kyle had a great combination of speed and power," Sokol recalled. "He also had great hands and played in the slot for us as well. When you throw in what Kyle did as a kick returner and punt returner, few could argue his spot atop this list."
